Certain bacteria or fungi could combat a plant pathogen that attacks common vetch

Anthracnose, a severe disease caused by the Colletotrichum spinaciae plant pathogen, often occurs in common vetch, a widely grown legume. Chemicals are not recommended for disease management because the plants are used as livestock feed. A new study published in Grassland Research reveals that treating common vetch with certain bacteria or fungi that promote plant growth may be effective for combating anthracnose.

Treating common vetch with these bacteria or fungi increased the activity of plant defense enzymes and promoted the presence of healthy bacteria that could keep Colletotrichum spinaciae at bay.

"The combined use of plant growth‐promoting rhizobacteria such as Bacillus and Pseudomonas and plant growth‐promoting fungi such as Trichoderma, along with the health microbiome they recruit, will be an important way for plant disease management in the future," said corresponding author Tingyu Duan, Ph.D., of Lanzhou University, in China.

