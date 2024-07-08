July 8, 2024

Editors' notes

This article has been reviewed according to Science X's editorial process and policies. Editors have highlighted the following attributes while ensuring the content's credibility:

fact-checked

proofread

A novel approach for predicting single-cell gene expression perturbation responses

by Frontiers Journals

A novel approach for predicting single-cell gene expression perturbation responses
The architecture of SCREEN and experimental results. Credit: Frontiers of Computer Science (2024). DOI: 10.1007/s11704-024-31014-9

The rapid development of single-cell RNA sequencing technologies has made it possible to study the impact of external perturbations on gene expression at the level of individual cells.

However, in some cases, obtaining perturbed samples can be quite challenging, and the high cost associated with sequencing also limits the feasibility of large-scale experiments, requiring to predict single-cell perturbation responses.

For instance, leveraging existing data with perturbations induced by drugs to predict responses in new samples could provide valuable guidance for and treatment. Despite the existence of several methods, there is still room for further improvement in prediction accuracy.

To address these issues, the research team led by Shengquan Chen proposed SCREEN, a generative model based on masked variational autoencoder and optimal transport mapping. The work is published in the journal Frontiers of Computer Science.

Comprehensive experiments on various datasets demonstrated that SCREEN significantly outperforms baseline methods in predicting single-cell perturbation responses.

In addition, the team showed the robustness of SCREEN to data noise, number of cell types, and cell type imbalance, indicating its broader applicability in various scenarios. They also demonstrated the ability of SCREEN to facilitate biological implications in downstream analysis, suggesting its great potential for single-cell analysis.

More information: Haixin Wang et al, SCREEN: predicting single-cell gene expression perturbation responses via optimal transport, Frontiers of Computer Science (2024). DOI: 10.1007/s11704-024-31014-9

Provided by Frontiers Journals

Citation: A novel approach for predicting single-cell gene expression perturbation responses (2024, July 8) retrieved 8 July 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2024-07-approach-cell-gene-perturbation-responses.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

New multi-task deep learning framework integrates large-scale single-cell proteomics and transcriptomics data
0 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Innovative ideas and technologies to help folks with disabilities

Jul 7, 2024

COVID Virus Lives Longer with Higher CO2 In the Air

Jul 7, 2024

Conflicting interpretations of rosemary oil study

Jul 3, 2024

Who chooses official designations for individual dolphins, such as FB15, F153, F286?

Jun 26, 2024

Color Recognition: What we see vs animals with a larger color range

Jun 25, 2024

Is meat broth really nutritious?

Jun 24, 2024

More from Biology and Medical

Load comments (0)