June 25, 2024

Tea science: Gene discovery to boost mechanical harvesting

by NanJing Agricultural University

Schematic representation of relationship between transcriptional regulation of CsBES1.2 on CsEXL3 and leaf droopiness. The effects of CsEXL3 on the vascular cell malformation, the expression levels of lignin biosynthesis genes and lignin content are also shown. Credit: Horticulture Research

Researchers have made significant strides in understanding the genetic factors influencing tea plant leaf droopiness, a key determinant of mechanical harvest success. By identifying the CsEXL3 gene and its regulation by CsBES1.2, the study paves the way for improving tea cultivation and harvesting techniques, aiming to minimize leaf damage and boost efficiency in tea production processes.

Mechanical harvesting of tea is increasingly crucial due to labor shortages. However, droopy leaves in tea plants hinder this process by causing a high rate of broken leaves, negatively impacting efficiency. Understanding the influencing leaf architecture is essential to overcoming these challenges. Identifying genes that regulate leaf droopiness can lead to improved mechanical harvesting methods, enhancing productivity and reducing costs in the tea industry. This study focuses on uncovering these genetic factors to address the urgent need for efficient tea plant harvesting.

A team of researchers from the Tea Research Institute of the Chinese Academy of Agricultural Sciences has made significant progress in this area. Their findings, published in Horticulture Research on March 7, 2024, detail the discovery of a gene that could transform the tea industry's approach to mechanical harvesting.

The study used (GWAS) and transcriptome analysis on 146 tea plant accessions to uncover the genetic basis of leaf droopiness. Researchers identified 16 quantitative trait loci (QTLs) associated with this trait, highlighting CsEXL3 on Chromosome 1 as a key candidate. Silencing CsEXL3 in tea plants significantly reduced leaf droopiness and improved vascular cell formation, confirming its crucial role in leaf architecture.

Identification of droopy leaves related gene, CsEXL3, in tea plant germplasm. Credit: Horticulture Research (2024). DOI: 10.1093/hr/uhae074

Additionally, CsBES1.2 was found to transcriptionally activate CsEXL3, significantly influencing brassinosteroid-induced droopiness and lignin content regulation in leaves. This reveals how CsEXL3 and CsBES1.2 interact to influence leaf structure, offering valuable insights for breeding tea plants optimized for mechanical harvesting.

Dr. Jiedan Chen, one of the lead researchers, stated, "This discovery of CsEXL3 and its regulatory pathway offers a promising genetic target for breeding tea plants that are better suited for mechanical , potentially revolutionizing the tea industry."

The identification of CsEXL3 as a regulator of droopiness opens new avenues for genetic improvement in tea plants, enhancing mechanical harvest efficiency. This could lead to significant labor cost reductions and increased productivity in tea plantations, addressing a critical issue faced by the tea industry today.

More information: Haoran Liu et al, CsEXL3 regulate mechanical harvest-related droopy leaves under the transcriptional activation of CsBES1.2 in tea plant, Horticulture Research (2024). DOI: 10.1093/hr/uhae074

Journal information: Horticulture Research

Provided by NanJing Agricultural University

Citation: Tea science: Gene discovery to boost mechanical harvesting (2024, June 25) retrieved 25 June 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2024-06-tea-science-gene-discovery-boost.html
