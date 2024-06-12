June 12, 2024

Editors' notes

This article has been reviewed according to Science X's editorial process and policies. Editors have highlighted the following attributes while ensuring the content's credibility:

fact-checked

trusted source

proofread

Scientists propose novel AI approach for lipid nanoparticles screening in mRNA delivery

by Liu Jia, Chinese Academy of Sciences

Scientists propose novel artificial intelligence approach for lipid nanoparticles screening in mRNA delivery
The overall architecture for predicting the properties of ionizable lipids begins with obtaining transfection efficiency datasets for various ionizable lipids. Subsequently, the BalMol block is used to smooth the distribution of labels and molecular features for balancing the data of LNPs. Finally, the TransLNP model is employed to predict transfection efficiency. Credit: Briefings in Bioinformatics (2024). DOI: 10.1093/bib/bbae186

The targeted treatment of pan-cancer by messenger RNA (mRNA) vaccine is a hot topic in drug research. A key challenge in mRNA design is the construction of delivery systems called lipid nanoparticles (LNPs), which serve as carriers to deliver mRNA therapies or vaccines to target cells. The preparation and screening of LNPs components involve long cycles and high costs.

In a study published in Briefings in Bioinformatics, a research team led by Prof. Liu Lizhuang from the Shanghai Advanced Research Institute (SARI) of the Chinese Academy of Sciences proposed a named TransLNP based on self-attention mechanisms, which maps the three-dimensional (3D) microstructure and biochemical properties of mRNA-LNPs to enable high-precision automated screening of LNPs.

The designed TransLNP used a cross-molecule automatic learning approach to extract knowledge from existing molecular data, enabling small-sample training for LNPs and facilitating model transfer across different molecule types.

To construct the mapping relationship between the 3D microstructure and biochemical properties of mRNA-LNPs, the model fully leveraged coarse-grained atomic sequence information and fine-grained atomic spatial correspondences. It extracted molecular-level features through the interaction of atomic information (atom types, coordinates, relative distance matrices, edge type matrices) based on a self-attention mechanism.

To address the imbalance caused by limited LNP data, the BalMol module was designed. This module balanced the data by smoothing label distributions and molecular feature distributions.

TransLNP achieved a mean squared error (MSE) of less than five for predicting LNP transfection efficiency. Compared with various mainstream graph and machine learning algorithms, TransLNP showed superior performance in terms of MSE, R2 (the larger the value, the better), and Pearson correlation coefficient, achieving top-tier metrics in the field.

This work is helpful for the rapid and accurate prediction of mRNA-LNP transfection efficiency and the prediction of new lipid nanoparticle structures, and sheds light on the application of mRNA drugs in , vaccine development, and drug delivery.

More information: Kun Wu et al, Data-balanced transformer for accelerated ionizable lipid nanoparticles screening in mRNA delivery, Briefings in Bioinformatics (2024). DOI: 10.1093/bib/bbae186

Provided by Chinese Academy of Sciences

Citation: Scientists propose novel AI approach for lipid nanoparticles screening in mRNA delivery (2024, June 12) retrieved 12 June 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2024-06-scientists-ai-approach-lipid-nanoparticles.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Research seeks to develop mRNA lipid nanoparticles for next-generation oral cancer tumor suppressor therapy
0 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

How do fetuses breathe in the womb?

1 hour ago

DNA-maternity test - could you see other relationship than mother?

16 hours ago

Insulin resistance and external insulin

Jun 10, 2024

COVID Virus Lives Longer with Higher CO2 In the Air

Jun 7, 2024

Universal wing- and fin-beat frequency scaling

Jun 5, 2024

A DNA Animation

May 29, 2024

More from Biology and Medical

Load comments (0)