Orchid awakening: Unveiling the hormonal choreography behind flower development

This article has been reviewed according to Science X's editorial process and policies . Editors have highlighted the following attributes while ensuring the content's credibility:

Complete process of flower development of C. sinense and seasonal distribution of different development stages. Credit: Horticulture Research (2024). DOI: 10.1093/hr/uhae073

Flower development in plants is a complex process influenced by various intrinsic and extrinsic factors. Hormones like gibberellin (GA) and abscisic acid (ABA) play pivotal roles in regulating this process. In many orchids, including the Chinese Cymbidium, flower bud dormancy is essential for surviving adverse conditions and ensuring timely blooming. Despite its significance, the precise molecular mechanisms underlying floral bud initiation and dormancy remain poorly understood. Based on these challenges, it is crucial to conduct in-depth studies on the hormonal regulation of flower development.

Researchers from the Guangdong Key Laboratory of Ornamental Plant Germplasm Innovation and Utilization have made significant strides in this area. Published in the journal Horticulture Research, the study integrates proteomic, transcriptomic, and metabolomic profiling to elucidate the regulatory networks of Cymbidium sinense's floral development. The research highlights how GA and ABA are central to the processes of floral bud dormancy and activation, providing a detailed view of the genetic and hormonal interactions at play.

The research utilized a comprehensive multi-omics approach, analyzing proteomic, transcriptomic, and metabolomic data across six stages of flower development in Chinese Cymbidium orchids. The study revealed that GA and ABA are central regulators in the floral bud dormancy and activation process.

Transcriptome and proteome analyses identified 10 gene modules with crucial roles in these stages. Early-stage gene clusters were primarily associated with flowering time regulation and meristem determination, while late-stage clusters were linked to hormone signaling pathways.

The metabolomic analysis identified 69 potential hormones, highlighting GA and ABA as key regulatory hubs. Exogenous GA application accelerated bud elongation and upregulated flower development genes, whereas ABA application prolonged dormancy. Functional experiments confirmed that GA promotes floral bud growth, while ABA and its inhibitors modulate dormancy duration.

Additionally, CsAPETALA1 (CsAP1) was identified as a target of ABA, influencing floral bud activation and development. These findings suggest a complex interplay between GA and ABA in orchestrating the floral transition, providing valuable insights for horticultural practices.

Dr. Fengxi Yang, the lead researcher, emphasized the significance of their findings, "Understanding the hormonal regulation of floral development in Chinese Cymbidium orchids offers new perspectives on managing flowering cycles in ornamental plants. Our study highlights the antagonistic roles of gibberellin and abscisic acid in bud dormancy and activation, which could lead to innovative approaches in horticulture. By manipulating these hormones, we can potentially enhance flowering efficiency and quality in various orchid species, benefiting both commercial cultivation and conservation efforts."

The insights gained from this study have significant implications for horticultural practices and commercial orchid cultivation. By understanding the hormonal control of flower development, growers can manipulate GA and ABA levels to optimize flowering times and improve floral quality.

This knowledge can also aid in the development of new orchid varieties with desired blooming characteristics. Additionally, the study's findings contribute to broader botanical research, offering a framework for exploring hormonal interactions in other perennial plants, thus enhancing agricultural productivity and sustainability.

More information: Sagheer Ahmad et al, Integrated proteomic, transcriptomic, and metabolomic profiling reveals that the gibberellin–abscisic acid hub runs flower development in the Chinese orchid Cymbidium sinense, Horticulture Research (2024). DOI: 10.1093/hr/uhae073 Journal information: Horticulture Research

Provided by TranSpread