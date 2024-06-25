June 25, 2024

NASA calls off spacewalk after spacesuit water leak

by The Associated Press

In this photo provided by NASA, astronaut Jeanette Epps (center) is pictured assisting NASA astronauts Mike Barratt (left) and Tracy Dyson (right) inside the Quest airlock. Credit: NASA TV via AP

NASA on Monday canceled a spacewalk at the International Space Station after water leaked from an astronaut's spacesuit.

Astronauts Tracy Dyson and Mike Barratt opened the hatch to the space station's airlock when Dyson reported water leaking from her spacesuit's cooling system. The leak occurred when Dyson switched her spacesuit to . The astronauts hadn't floated outside yet.

"There's literally water everywhere here now," Barratt said.

The duo were not in danger, according to NASA.

The astronauts were supposed to remove a faulty communications box and collect microbe samples from outside the orbiting laboratory. The spacewalk was planned for nearly seven hours, but lasted only a half hour.

Earlier this month, a was postponed after another astronaut experienced "spacesuit discomfort."

  • NASA calls off spacewalk after spacesuit water leak
    In this undated photo provided by NASA, astronaut Tracy Dyson is pictured training for spacewalks at the Johnson Space Center’s Neutral Bouyancy Laboratory in Houston, Texas. On Monday, June 24, 2024, NASA canceled a spacewalk at the International Space Station due to a water leak on Dyson's spacesuit. Credit: NASA via AP
  • NASA calls off spacewalk after spacesuit water leak
    In this undated photo provided by NASA, astronaut Mike Barratt is pictured training for spacewalks at the Johnson Space Center’s Neutral Bouyancy Laboratory in Houston, Texas. NASA canceled a planned spacewalk for Barratt and fellow-astronaut Tracy Dyson at the International Space Station on Monday, June 24, 2024, after a water leak on Dyson's spacesuit. Credit: NASA via AP

