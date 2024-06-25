June 25, 2024

Editors' notes

This article has been reviewed according to Science X's editorial process and policies. Editors have highlighted the following attributes while ensuring the content's credibility:

fact-checked

peer-reviewed publication

trusted source

proofread

Nanoconfined materials developed for efficient fluoride removal from water

by Zhang Nannan, Chinese Academy of Sciences

Nanoconfined materials developed for efficient fluoride removal from water
Nanoconfined structure and fluoride removal performance of La-Mg LDH/Ti3C2TX. Credit: He Junyong

A research team led by Prof. Kong Lingtao from the Hefei Institutes of Physical Science of the Chinese Academy of Sciences has developed an innovative material for the efficient removal of fluoride ions from water. This newly-developed material, a La-Mg LDH/Ti3C2TX adsorption membrane, utilizes the nano confinement effect to enhance its performance.

The results were published in Chemical Engineering Journal.

Fluoride is a major water pollutant, with high doses causing health risks. Layered double hydroxides (LDHs) are effective at removing fluoride due to their many . However, the typical nanosheet structure makes it prone to material aggregation during preparation, which affects the exposure of active sites and results in a significant decrease in adsorption capacity. Therefore, it's important to design LDH materials that fully expose their active sites to efficiently remove fluoride ions.

In this study, the researchers developed a called La-Mg LDH/Ti3C2TX to remove fluoride ions from water. They designed this material by combining La-Mg LDH with Ti3C2TX, which helps prevent the La-Mg LDH sheets from clumping together. This combination increases the and active sites of the material, making it more effective at capturing fluoride ions.

The La-Mg LDH/Ti3C2TX material can absorb fluoride and other common ions in the water. Even after being used and regenerated five times, the material still removes over 80% of the fluoride ions from water. In addition, the levels of magnesium, titanium, and lanthanum in the filtered water remain below national safety standards, demonstrating that the material is stable and safe.

Computer simulations confirmed that fluoride ions are more easily trapped at the interface between La-Mg LDH and Ti3C2TX, rather than just on the surface. The material has a high water flow rate, indicating that it has great potential for practical use in .

This study presents a new solution to improve the adsorption capacity of materials used for fluoride removal by addressing the problem of material aggregation.

"Our study could lead to more effective methods for ," said Dr. He Junyong.

More information: Jian Wei et al, Nanoconfinement regulation of La-Mg LDH/Ti3C2TX (T = O, OH) for effective removal of fluoride: Membrane fabrication and mechanism revelation, Chemical Engineering Journal (2024). DOI: 10.1016/j.cej.2024.152779

Journal information: Chemical Engineering Journal

Provided by Chinese Academy of Sciences

Citation: Nanoconfined materials developed for efficient fluoride removal from water (2024, June 25) retrieved 25 June 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2024-06-nanoconfined-materials-efficient-fluoride.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Fluoride levels in water usually reach target level
0 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Gibbs energy for Lithiation in Lithium batteries

2 hours ago

Reaction energy for a Lithium Iron Phosphate battery

2 hours ago

Empirical approach for predicting mass spectra

Jun 23, 2024

Reaction Rate experiment: Potassium Permanganate and Hydrogen Peroxide

Jun 21, 2024

How to balance an equation for the incomplete combustion of acetic acid?

Jun 20, 2024

Active ingredients in carbon deposit solvent

Jun 17, 2024

More from Chemistry

Load comments (0)