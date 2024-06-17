Mountain lion found dead on 101, near partially built wildlife crossing in Agoura Hills

This article has been reviewed according to Science X's editorial process and policies . Editors have highlighted the following attributes while ensuring the content's credibility:

Credit: Unsplash/CC0 Public Domain

A mountain lion was found dead Saturday morning on the 101 Freeway in Agoura Hills, not far from a wildlife crossing being built to reduce the number of cougar fatalities.

The puma's body was discovered in the far right lane of the freeway near Liberty Canyon Road, according to the California Highway Patrol. Troopers moved the cougar to the shoulder of the highway and enlisted the help of California Fish and Wildlife, which confirmed Saturday morning that it collected the mountain lion's body for gathering DNA.

The cougar, which was not wearing a monitoring collar, was killed near the Wallis Annenberg Wildlife Crossing, a $92-million passageway that extends over the busy 10-lane freeway, said Beth Pratt, regional executive director of the National Wildlife Federation. It was likely hit by a car; she said there was fresh blood on the freeway. She said not much else is yet known about the mountain lion, including its age or sex.

"Obviously we have a solution coming, but it didn't come soon enough for this cat," Pratt said. "This is just another harsh reminder that this is the right place (for the crossing)."

Construction of the wildlife passage began in 2022, and it is set to be completed in 2026. It is considered the largest wildlife crossing in the world, Pratt said, in a much-needed area where mountain lions are known to attempt to cross.

Already, there are signs that other animals are using the crossing, and by the end of the year, officials hope to begin adding soil and plants to the crossing so that it blends into the environment and creates a safe space for the animals, Pratt said.

In January, Uno, a female mountain lion often seen patrolling the mountains in Orange County, was killed after being struck by a vehicle on a road near the Limestone Canyon Nature Preserve. The cougar, identified as F312, had been tagged by researchers in 2021 when she was about 2 years old.

In January 2023, mountain lion P-81 was killed on Pacific Coast Highway, probably struck by a car, the National Park Service announced. The 4-year-old male cougar's remains were collected on PCH near Las Posas Road in Ventura County.

In July 2022, mountain lion P-89, a 2-year-old male, was fatally struck by a car on the 101 Freeway in Woodland Hills. That death came about a month after a 5-year-old female mountain lion had been killed by a car in the Santa Monica Mountains.

