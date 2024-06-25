June 25, 2024

Researchers discover MAPK20-ATG6 link in tomato pollen vitality

by TranSpread

Insight into nature: MAPK20-ATG6 link in tomato pollen vitality
Functional analysis of MAPK20 in pollen development and germination. Credit: Horticulture Research (2024). DOI: 10.1093/hr/uhae069

Pollen development in flowering plants is a complex process involving multiple genetic and physiological pathways. Previous studies have highlighted the importance of mitogen-activated protein kinases (MAPKs) in various plant developmental stages.

However, the specific mechanisms by which MAPKs regulate pollen development remain unclear. Due to these challenges, it is necessary to conduct in-depth research on the role of MAPK20 and its interaction with autophagy-related proteins.

Researchers from Zhejiang University's Department of Horticulture made this significant discovery in a study that elucidates the role of MAPK20 in mediating the formation of autophagosomes through ATG6 phosphorylation, key for pollen development in tomato (Solanum lycopersicum L.).

The paper is published in the journal Horticulture Research.

The study reveals that MAPK20 is predominantly expressed in the stamen of tomatoes. Using CRISPR/Cas9 technology, the researchers generated mapk20 mutants and MAPK20 overexpressing lines to investigate pollen development.

Results showed that mapk20 mutants exhibited abnormal pollen grains, decreased pollen viability, and lower germination rates. Further analysis demonstrated that MAPK20 interacts with ATG6, a key protein in the autophagy process, and phosphorylates it at serine 265.

This phosphorylation is crucial for the formation of autophagosomes, which are essential for the proper development and function of pollen grains. Without MAPK20-mediated phosphorylation of ATG6, autophagosome formation is impaired, leading to defective pollen development.

These findings highlight the importance of MAPK20 and ATG6 interaction in ensuring the viability and germination of pollen, which is vital for successful fertilization and fruit development in tomatoes.

Dr. Jie Zhou, the corresponding author of the study, stated, "Our findings provide new insights into the regulating pollen development in tomatoes. The interaction between MAPK20 and ATG6 and the subsequent events are critical for autophagosome formation, ensuring pollen viability and successful fertilization.

"This research opens new avenues for improving crop fertility and yield through targeted genetic modifications."

Understanding the role of MAPK20 in pollen has significant implications for agricultural practices. By manipulating MAPK20 and ATG6 expression, it may be possible to enhance viability and fertility in tomatoes, leading to improved .

Additionally, this research can be extended to other flowering plants, offering broader applications in crop breeding and to address food security challenges.

More information: Yu Wang et al, MAPK20-mediated ATG6 phosphorylation is critical for pollen development in Solanum lycopersicum L., Horticulture Research (2024). DOI: 10.1093/hr/uhae069

Journal information: Horticulture Research

Provided by TranSpread

