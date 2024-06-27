June 27, 2024

Editors' notes

This article has been reviewed according to Science X's editorial process and policies. Editors have highlighted the following attributes while ensuring the content's credibility:

fact-checked

peer-reviewed publication

reputable news agency

proofread

Japan scientists make smiling robot with 'living' skin

Robots face the future
Other methods to bind skin tissue to solid structures come with limitations. This new method can work on complex, curved, and even moving surfaces. Credit: 2024 Takeuchi et al. CC-BY-ND

Japanese scientists have used human cells to develop an equivalent to living skin that can be attached to robotic surfaces to flash a realistic—if creepy—smile.

The University of Tokyo researchers published their findings this week along with a video of the gooey-looking pink material being stretched into an unsettling grin.

They used a "skin-forming cell-laden gel" to create a "robot covered with living skin", their study in the journal Cell Reports Physical Science said.

The biohybrid robot specialists hope the technology will one day play a role in the invention of androids with human-like appearances and abilities.

"We also hope this will help shed better light on wrinkle formations and the physiology of facial expressions," and help to develop transplant materials and cosmetics, the team led by professor Shoji Takeuchi said.

The actuation of the robotic face covered with a dermis equivalent. Credit: Cell Reports Physical Science (2024). DOI: 10.1016/j.xcrp.2024.102066

The new material could signal a departure from traditional humanoid robots covered with genuine-looking skin often made of , which cannot sweat or heal itself.

The scientists' goal is "to endow robots with the self-healing capabilities inherent in biological skin", but they are not there yet.

In previous studies, they grafted collagen onto a cut on lab-grown skin covering a robotic finger to demonstrate how it could be repaired.

But they said conducting similar repair tests on their smiling robotic skin "is a future challenge".

To create what they described as a "natural smile" that moves fluidly, they gelatinized the skin-like tissue and fixed it inside the 's holes, a method inspired by real human ligaments.

More information: M. Kawai, M. Nie, H. Oda, S. Takeuchi. Perforation-type anchors inspired by skin ligament for robotic face covered with living skin, Cell Reports Physical Science (2024). DOI: 10.1016/j.xcrp.2024.102066. www.cell.com/cell-reports-phys … 2666-3864(24)00335-7

Journal information: Cell Reports Physical Science

© 2024 AFP

Citation: Japan scientists make smiling robot with 'living' skin (2024, June 27) retrieved 27 June 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2024-06-japan-scientists-robot-skin.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Engineered skin tissue grants robots special properties and abilities
13 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Gibbs energy for Lithiation in Lithium batteries

2 hours ago

Diamond oxidation -- covalent bonds

Jun 26, 2024

Astatine's Interactions with Ion Exchange and Chromatography Resins

Jun 26, 2024

Reaction energy for a Lithium Iron Phosphate battery

Jun 25, 2024

Empirical approach for predicting mass spectra

Jun 23, 2024

Reaction Rate experiment: Potassium Permanganate and Hydrogen Peroxide

Jun 21, 2024

More from Chemistry

Load comments (0)