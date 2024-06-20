June 20, 2024

Editors' notes

This article has been reviewed according to Science X's editorial process and policies. Editors have highlighted the following attributes while ensuring the content's credibility:

fact-checked

trusted source

proofread

New research casts doubt over cryptocurrencies' 'safe haven' properties

by Bangor University

cryptocurrencies
Credit: Pixabay/CC0 Public Domain

New research published in the International Review of Financial Analysis suggests that claims cryptocurrencies are immune to economic risks should be taken with caution.

Research carried out by a team of international academics looked at how connected cryptocurrency prices are to factors such as the and oil volatility, as well as how turbulent periods such as the COVID-19 pandemic and the Ukraine war affected cryptocurrency behavior.

The research was carried out by academics from Bangor Business School, Wales, Poznań University of Economics and Business, Poland, the Nicolaus Copernicus University, Poland and Montpellier University, France.

Dr. Danial Hemmings of Bangor Business School said, "By using various indices covering diverse risk areas, from geopolitics and to Crude Oil and Gold Volatility indices and using a wide portfolio of cryptocurrencies, we sought to compare the significance and size of various risk transmissions between the pricing of crypto assets and the real economy."

A lesson from turbulent times

"One of the principal promises of crypto assets has been their ability to hedge risks, and what we found is that while the pricing of cryptocurrencies remains largely disconnected from economic risks, in terms of , the ripple effect on cryptocurrencies did intensify during turbulent periods such as the COVID-19 outbreak or the Ukraine war," says Hemmings.

These findings are significant as they emphasize the nuance in the hedge-potential of crypto assets.

More information: Barbara Będowska-Sójka et al, Uncertainty and cryptocurrency returns: A lesson from turbulent times, International Review of Financial Analysis (2024). DOI: 10.1016/j.irfa.2024.103330

Provided by Bangor University

Citation: New research casts doubt over cryptocurrencies' 'safe haven' properties (2024, June 20) retrieved 20 June 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2024-06-cryptocurrencies-safe-haven-properties.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Stock market forces shown to drive cryptocurrency returns
0 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Cover songs versus the original track, which ones are better?

3 hours ago

Who is your favorite Jazz musician and what is your favorite song?

Jun 18, 2024

What is your favorite drawing?

Jun 16, 2024

Another Word I Got Wrong : Vile

Jun 15, 2024

Biographies, history, personal accounts

Jun 14, 2024

Tell us about left-right hand coordination when playing musical instruments, especially for Piano

Jun 14, 2024

More from Art, Music, History, and Linguistics

Load comments (0)