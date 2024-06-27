June 27, 2024

Editors' notes

This article has been reviewed according to Science X's editorial process and policies. Editors have highlighted the following attributes while ensuring the content's credibility:

fact-checked

trusted source

proofread

Breakthrough on tar spot pathogen enables field research

by University of Minnesota

Breakthrough on tar spot pathogen enables field research
Image of corn tar spot. Credit: José E. Solórzano

University of Minnesota researchers developed and reported processes for the first time to infect corn plants in the field with the corn tar spot pathogen, a relatively new disease threatening corn production across the United States.

The new and novel process makes it possible for scientists to conduct in the field—a critical step in better understanding the that first emerged in Minnesota in 2019.

The research is published in the journal Plant Disease.

"Tar spot is a challenging pathosystem, and corn tar spot season has begun this year with the first reports coming from Kansas, Iowa, and Missouri," said lead author José E. Solórzano, a graduate student at the University of Minnesota. "We have figured out how to induce the disease in controlled and field environments, which enhances our research and understanding of the disease, and we expect it will help other researchers as well."

The study describes how to collect, , prepare and apply inoculum to corn foliage to induce infection in the field. The study also provides novel insights into tar spot's incubation, latent and infectious periods.

The researchers found:

  • A single inoculation event can initiate tar spot and subsequent spread of the disease.
  • Inoculum stored at -20 degrees Celsius for 10 months can remain viable and lead to infection.
  • Tar spot can develop and spread in drier and less humid environmental conditions that were not previously considered conducive for this disease.

"Corn tar spot is a new and emerging disease that is poorly understood. This work advances the capacity to conduct research leading to improved understanding and management of this disease," said co-author Dean Malvick, a professor in the College of Food, Agricultural and Natural Resource Sciences.

The researchers will continue to study the biology of the tar spot-causing pathogen and the pathogen's host range to develop improved management strategies.

More information: José E. Solórzano et al, Foliar inoculation of Phyllachora maydis into corn induces infection and local spread in field environments, Plant Disease (2024). DOI: 10.1094/PDIS-02-24-0367-SC

Provided by University of Minnesota

Citation: Breakthrough on tar spot pathogen enables field research (2024, June 27) retrieved 27 June 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2024-06-breakthrough-tar-pathogen-enables-field.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Researchers develop resource to identify corn tar spot
0 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Who chooses official designations for individual dolphins, such as FB15, F153, F286?

Jun 26, 2024

Color Recognition: What we see vs animals with a larger color range

Jun 25, 2024

Innovative ideas and technologies to help folks with disabilities

Jun 24, 2024

Is meat broth really nutritious?

Jun 24, 2024

COVID Virus Lives Longer with Higher CO2 In the Air

Jun 22, 2024

Periodical Cicada Life Cycle

Jun 21, 2024

More from Biology and Medical

Load comments (0)