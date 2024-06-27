Aging-emulating biosystem derived from hTSCs

This article has been reviewed according to Science X's editorial process and policies . Editors have highlighted the following attributes while ensuring the content's credibility:

The research team harnesses their patented technology in Expanded Potential Stem Cells (EPSCs), differentiating EPSCs into human trophoblast stem cells (hTSCs), and these cells mimic the human aging process. This pioneering invention has opened new frontiers in studying and understanding ageing mechanisms. Credit: The University of Hong Kong

A research team from the Center for Translational Stem Cell Biology (CTSCB) under the LKS Faculty of Medicine at the University of Hong Kong (HKUMed) has developed the world's first cellular system that can be used to rapidly discover molecules for anti-aging.

By harnessing their patented technology in Expanded Potential Stem Cells (EPSCs), the team successfully separated EPSCs from human cells and further differentiated them into human trophoblast stem cells (hTSCs), a type of young cell that is found in the placenta during pregnancy.

The natural development of these cells mimics the human aging process, enabling the establishment of a novel cellular model in vitro for analyzing anti-aging molecules.

This pioneering invention, which has opened new frontiers in studying and understanding aging mechanisms, received the "Gold Medal" at the International Exhibition of Inventions of Geneva this year.

Background

Aging is a complex biological process with profound health implications. Scientists have traditionally studied aging using model organisms such as fruit flies and mice, or through cellular models that do not accurately represent human physiology. Researchers have discovered that the development of the placenta trophoblast closely resembles natural aging processes, providing unique insights into aging.

The research team, led by Professor Liu Pengtao, Professor of the School of Biomedical Sciences, and Managing Director of CTSCB, at HKUMed, has developed EPSCs from mice, pigs, cows and humans. These new stem cells across species have the capacity to produce almost all types of cells found in animals and humans' bodies and are useful for studying human diseases and regenerative medicine.

With the uniqueness of EPSCs, the stem cell acts as a platform for different biomedical and translational research, enhancing the development of technology in the field. With the support of the InnoHK flagship program (Health@InnoHK) under the Innovation and Technology Commission of the HKSAR Government, CTSCB strives to apply their state-of-the-art stem cell technologies to both commercial successes and health care benefits.

Leveraging this cutting-edge technology, the research team introduced a pioneering approach by developing an aging-emulated biosystem derived from hTSCs. The biosystem accurately displays major aging hallmarks, such as genomic instability, epigenetic modifications, telomere shortening, and cellular senescence, thereby establishing an accelerated aging model.

This robust tool holds promise for advancing deeper exploration and understanding of aging, expediting the discovery of anti-aging molecules, and improving human health and longevity.

Research findings and significance

Mimicking aging processes observed in trophoblasts during pregnancy, the biosystem derived from hTSCs represents a groundbreaking advancement in aging research. By accelerating the aging process, the researchers were able to observe key hallmarks of aging.

While natural human aging takes more than 60 years, this in-vitro biosystem can replicate it in just six days in the laboratory. This model provides a controlled environment for studying the molecular and cellular changes associated with aging and understanding how they contribute to age-related diseases.

This research significantly enhances the understanding of normal aging mechanisms by replicating age-related changes during trophoblast maturation. This enables researchers to unravel the molecular pathways and regulatory mechanisms that drive cellular aging. These findings are crucial for developing targeted interventions against aging and age-related diseases.

Professor Liu Pengtao, who led the research, said the hTSC-based biosystem provides a robust platform for identifying potential anti-aging treatments. "Researchers can systematically evaluate the impact of various compounds on aging-related traits with this accelerated model, thereby expediting drug discovery efforts. This approach offers promising avenues for developing novel therapeutics that counteract aging processes," he said.

"Utilizing hTSCs to model aging represents a transformative approach, with broad implications for biomedical research and clinical applications. By accelerating aging research and facilitating the discovery of effective treatments, this innovative biosystem has the potential to significantly contribute to the fields of regenerative medicine, gerontology, and preventive health care.

"Its potential to enhance human health and longevity is immense, offering hope for a future where aging can be better understood and controlled," added Professor Liu.