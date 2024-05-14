May 14, 2024

Editors' notes

This article has been reviewed according to Science X's editorial process and policies. Editors have highlighted the following attributes while ensuring the content's credibility:

fact-checked

trusted source

proofread

Young whale's journey highlights threats facing ocean animals

by Alex Morrison, University of Exeter

Young whale's journey highlights threats facing ocean animals
Credit: Tethys Research Institute, Italy

A young whale's journey across the Mediterranean highlights the many threats facing ocean animals, researchers say.

Scientists from Greenpeace and the universities of Exeter and Haifa studied whales and dolphins in the Eastern Mediterranean, off the coast of Israel.

They found Cuvier's beaked whales, bottlenose dolphins and sperm whales—including a young adult male previously seen off southern France.

The distance between sighting locations makes this the furthest recorded movement of a sperm whale in the Mediterranean—and means the whale made a hazardous journey.

Audio analysis provides further evidence that whales off the Israeli coast are part of the wider regional population, as their vocalizations matched the "Mediterranean dialect."

The paper, published in the journal Aquatic Conservation: Marine and Freshwater Ecosystems, is titled "Threatened cetaceans off the coast of Israel and long-range movement of a sperm whale."

The researchers say their findings demonstrate the need for targeted protection at key locations.

"Marine life in the Mediterranean faces numerous threats—from fishing and pollution to noise and boat strikes," said Dr. Kirsten Thompson, from the Greenpeace Research Laboratories at the University of Exeter.

"The journey of this particular whale must have gone through narrow straits—either the Sicily Channel or the Strait of Messina, both of which are extremely busy, noisy and potentially dangerous for a deep-diving sperm whale."

The whale—known variously as Kim, Elia and Onda by researchers in different regions—was probably traveling with other , which typically leave their birth group at this stage of their lives.

"The fact that these whales pass through narrow, means that listening devices could be installed at those points to protect them," Dr. Thompson said.

"This could create an alert system to prevent ship strikes."

Dr. Thompson added, "The Mediterranean is the busiest sea in the world, with rich wildlife and a high human population.

"Unfortunately, some species like these threatened whales are facing further industrial development, with oil and gas exploration and the construction of a new gas pipeline between the eastern basin and Italy.

"Some state that further hydrocarbon extraction is a violation of EU environmental protection legislation—this expansion is not just bad for our future climate targets but for the wildlife that is already struggling in this busy sea."

Relatively little research has been done on whales and dolphins in the Eastern Mediterranean.

In this study, visual-acoustic surveys were conducted during April and May 2022.

Acoustic detections found: (three encounters), Cuvier's beaked whales (one encounter), (one encounter) and unidentified dolphins (17 encounters).

More information: Kirsten F. Thompson et al, Threatened cetaceans off the coast of Israel and long‐range movement of a sperm whale, Aquatic Conservation: Marine and Freshwater Ecosystems (2024). DOI: 10.1002/aqc.4155

Provided by University of Exeter

Citation: Young whale's journey highlights threats facing ocean animals (2024, May 14) retrieved 14 May 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2024-05-young-whale-journey-highlights-threats.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Endangered whales live in area earmarked for gas exploration
0 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Is it usual for vaccine injection site to hurt again during infection?

21 hours ago

A Brief Biography of Dr Virgina Apgar, creator of the baby APGAR test

May 12, 2024

Who chooses official designations for individual dolphins, such as FB15, F153, F286?

May 9, 2024

The Cass Report (UK)

May 1, 2024

Is 5 milliamps at 240 volts dangerous?

Apr 29, 2024

Major Evolution in Action

Apr 22, 2024

More from Biology and Medical

Load comments (0)