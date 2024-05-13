May 13, 2024

Editors' notes

This article has been reviewed according to Science X's editorial process and policies. Editors have highlighted the following attributes while ensuring the content's credibility:

fact-checked

reputable news agency

proofread

An 'unusually high number' of emaciated California brown pelicans are turning up on shore

by Andrew Sheeler, The Sacramento Bee

California brown pelican
Credit: Pixabay/CC0 Public Domain

Large numbers of California brown pelicans are turning up on shore with signs of malnutrition, prompting a California Department of Fish and Wildlife investigation.

California are a federally protected species, and Central and Southern California wildlife rehabilitation facilities have begun admitting "an unusually high number of debilitated pelicans," according to the CDFW.

The pelicans have turned up stranded along the coastline from Santa Cruz County to San Diego County since late April.

"The pelicans exhibit characteristics of emaciation, and some have secondary injuries," according to CDFW.

State and are coordinating to assess the situation, CDFW said in a statement.

"CDFW is conducting postmortem examinations and testing pelicans admitted to wildlife rehabilitation facilities. Preliminary results indicate that pelicans are succumbing to related problems," according to the statement.

"Stranding events," as CDFW referred to it, happen periodically along the California coast, and pelicans aren't the only species of seabird affected. A similar event, also involving pelicans, occurred in spring 2022, with nearly 800 pelicans admitted into rehab facilities, and 394 successfully returned to the wild.

"Officials ask the public not to touch, harass, attempt to feed or take photographs with pelicans. Do not attempt to remove any fishing lines or embedded fishing hooks from entangled birds," the CDFW said.

2024 The Sacramento Bee. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

Citation: An 'unusually high number' of emaciated California brown pelicans are turning up on shore (2024, May 13) retrieved 13 May 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2024-05-unusually-high-emaciated-california-brown.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

California investigating sick and dying brown pelicans
0 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

A Brief Biography of Dr Virgina Apgar, creator of the baby APGAR test

22 hours ago

Who chooses official designations for individual dolphins, such as FB15, F153, F286?

May 9, 2024

Is it usual for vaccine injection site to hurt again during infection?

May 8, 2024

The Cass Report (UK)

May 1, 2024

Is 5 milliamps at 240 volts dangerous?

Apr 29, 2024

Major Evolution in Action

Apr 22, 2024

More from Biology and Medical

Load comments (0)