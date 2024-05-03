May 3, 2024

Editors' notes

This article has been reviewed according to Science X's editorial process and policies. Editors have highlighted the following attributes while ensuring the content's credibility:

fact-checked

peer-reviewed publication

trusted source

proofread

Sister cities can help communities better navigate the climate crisis, research suggests

by Rice University

city
Credit: Pixabay/CC0 Public Domain

Anthropologists at Rice University suggest in a new study that establishing networks of 'sister cities' dedicated to addressing the impact of natural disasters can mitigate the devastation wrought by climate change.

Published in the journal Nature Cities, "Sister cities for the Anthropocene" by professors Cymene Howe and Dominic Boyer explores the connectivity of "sister cities," broad-based, long-term, legal or social partnerships between two similar-sized communities in two countries. The original Sister Cities International program was born out of the aftermath of World War II and fears of nuclear conflict in the 1950s.

Historically, these relationships have centered on social and political factors like trade relationships, diplomacy and more. But Howe and Boyer believe they can be powerful tools to aid in dealing with the physical effects of climate change, especially as cities deal with things like wildfires, extreme storms and more. As a result, they recommend forming a network called "Sister Cities for the Anthropocene" to help track and raise awareness of the spread of related impacts and responses to climate-related disasters in urban communities across the world.

"The idea of this network is to create relationships and networks that help formulate ideas and to cope with the consequences of climate change that are already with us, including the effects of natural disasters," Howe said.

"This network also takes into account the consequences that we know are coming in the future," Boyer said. "We know that we will have more extreme storms, more drought andmore wildfires. We want to prevent as many of those terrible effects as we can."

Howe and Boyer wrote that in regions affected by chronic wildfire and droughts, "sister cities" might learn how other urban communities are assessing predictions of a hotter, drier future and making plans to adapt. In areas where flooding, or extreme storms increasingly threaten residents, "sister cities" can look at what responses have been initiated by nongovernmental organizations, community groups and and how the outcomes and impacts of these initiatives compare.

Howe said that while it is encouraging that many , urban professionals and residents are already talking about climate change, related disasters and mitigation strategies, this would formalize relationships between cities and bring more to the effects of .

More information: Cymene Howe et al, Sister cities for the Anthropocene, Nature Cities (2024). DOI: 10.1038/s44284-024-00067-z

Journal information: Nature Cities

Provided by Rice University

Citation: Sister cities can help communities better navigate the climate crisis, research suggests (2024, May 3) retrieved 3 May 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2024-05-sister-cities-communities-climate-crisis.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Ancient cities provide key datasets for urban planning, policy and predictions in the Anthropocene
1 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

The Secrets of Prof. Verschure's Rosetta Stones

May 2, 2024

Large eruption at Ruang volcano, Indonesia

May 2, 2024

Tidal friction and global warming

Apr 20, 2024

Iceland warming up again - quakes swarming

Apr 18, 2024

M 4.8 - Whitehouse Station, New Jersey, US

Apr 6, 2024

Major Earthquakes - 7.4 (7.2) Mag and 6.4 Mag near Hualien, Taiwan

Apr 5, 2024

More from Earth Sciences

Load comments (0)