May 10, 2024

Natural biosurfactants: The future of eco-friendly meat preservation

by Maximum Academic Press

Schematic antibacterial mechanism of surfactant micelles against E. coli. Credit: AIMS Agriculture and Food (2024). DOI: 10.3934/agrfood.2024014

A recent study has unveiled the potential of biosurfactants—natural compounds produced by microbes—to dramatically improve the preservation of meat products. This innovative approach could replace synthetic chemicals, enhancing food safety and quality.

Meat and , crucial for human nutrition, are packed with high-quality proteins, essential amino acids, and vitamins. However, they are highly perishable and vulnerable to microbial contamination and oxidative damage that compromise their quality and .

Traditional preservation methods include refrigeration, advanced packaging, and chemical preservatives. However, due to growing health and , there is a shift toward natural preservatives that safely extend shelf life and ensure consumer satisfaction.

A review published in AIMS Agriculture and Food reveals that biosurfactants, naturally derived agents known for their surface-active properties, offer significant benefits in meat preservation. These agents improve shelf life and reduce contamination risks without relying on synthetic preservatives.

The study highlights the vulnerability of muscle foods, like meat and meat products, to microbial contamination and chemical changes that degrade quality. Biosurfactants, with their antimicrobial, antioxidant, and emulsifying properties, have emerged as effective natural alternatives to traditional preservatives, extending the shelf life of these products by inhibiting pathogen growth and preventing oxidation.

Extensive research demonstrates that biosurfactants significantly reduce spoilage and improve meat quality. Additionally, these compounds are eco-friendly, aligning with consumer demand for sustainable, clean-label food products. They offer a safer preservation method that enhances texture and sensory qualities in emulsion-based meat products, positioning biosurfactants as a sustainable solution in food safety and industry practices.

Dr. Mohammed Gagaoua, a lead researcher in the study from INRAE, Institut Agro, comments, "Biosurfactants not only extend the shelf life of meat products but also enhance their safety and quality by inhibiting harmful microbes and preventing oxidation. This research opens new avenues for the food industry to adopt greener and more consumer-friendly preservation methods."

The application of biosurfactants in meat preservation can drastically reduce reliance on chemical preservatives, aligning with the growing for natural and safe food products. Moreover, the adoption of biosurfactants can lead to enhanced standards, potentially reducing foodborne illnesses and spoilage-related losses.

More information: Cerine Yasmine Boulahlib et al, Potential applications of biosurfactants in animal production and meat research, AIMS Agriculture and Food (2024). DOI: 10.3934/agrfood.2024014

Provided by Maximum Academic Press

