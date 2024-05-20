May 20, 2024

Iso-propagation vortices: Optical multiplexing for unprecedented information capacity

by SPIE

Iso-propagation vortices: optical multiplexing for unprecedented information capacity
Iso-propagation vortices promise faster optical communication with enhanced resilience. Credit: Yan et al., doi 10.1117/1.AP.6.3.036002.

The future of optical communications just got brighter. In a development reported in Advanced Photonics, researchers from Nanjing University have introduced iso-propagation vortices (IPVs), a novel concept that offers a solution to a long-standing challenge faced by scientists and engineers: how to increase information processing capacity while overcoming the limitations of traditional vortex beams.

Multiplexing of optical degrees of freedom, such as polarization and wavelength, has been a staple in enhancing communication . However, spatial mode-division multiplexing, which uses orthogonal spatial modes like (OAM) modes (also known as ), faces a significant hurdle.

As these vortex beams propagate through , their beam size invariably diverges with OAM, posing constraints on capacity due to the need for larger receivers.

Enter IPVs

IPVs represent a paradigm shift. Unlike conventional vortex beams, IPVs exhibit OAM-independent propagation. In other words, their beam size remains consistent during free-space propagation, regardless of the OAM mode. This breakthrough opens exciting possibilities for spatial mode multiplexing communication, fiber optic data transmission, and even particle manipulation.

Key advantages of IPVs:

  • OAM-independent propagation: IPVs maintain a constant beam size, irrespective of the OAM mode. This feature allows for efficient utilization of spatial modes without requiring excessively large receivers.
  • Resilience to atmospheric turbulence: IPVs demonstrate enhanced transmission dynamics with reduced quality factors. Even under , they remain robust, making them ideal for real-world applications.
  • Experimental capacity improvements: The research team conducted thorough comparisons between IPV multiplexing and existing optical schemes. The results were astounding, with capacity improvements ranging from 300 percent to an astonishing 808 percent.

Applications and future prospects

The impact of IPVs extends beyond communication. Imagine faster data transmission rates, more efficient particle manipulation in , and improved fiber optic networks. As researchers delve deeper into the potential of IPVs, industries ranging from telecommunications to scientific instrumentation stand to benefit significantly.

Dr. Jianping Ding, corresponding author and senior researcher, said, "Iso-propagation vortices represent a leap forward in our quest for greater information capacity. We're excited to explore their applications and collaborate with industry partners."

More information: Wenxiang Yan et al, Iso-propagation vortices with OAM-independent size and divergence toward future faster optical communications, Advanced Photonics (2024). DOI: 10.1117/1.AP.6.3.036002

Journal information: Advanced Photonics

Provided by SPIE

Citation: Iso-propagation vortices: Optical multiplexing for unprecedented information capacity (2024, May 20) retrieved 20 May 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2024-05-iso-propagation-vortices-optical-multiplexing.html
