Indigenous-led study unveils framework to attain cultural license to operate in the blue economy

As the blue economy continues to grow and new and emerging industries enter the ocean estate, it is crucial to put a spotlight on the pathways for working with First Nations. Credit: Kawal Images

An Indigenous-led research report released today, introduces a CLO framework for industries to work with First Nations to earn trust and cultural legitimacy in their operations in the blue economy.

The study, led by Australian's national science agency, CSIRO, provides a new standard for industry practices for the concept of a "Cultural Licence to Operate" in blue economy sectors such as offshore aquaculture and marine renewable energy.

CSIRO Indigenous researcher, Dr. Cass Hunter, from the Kuku Yalanji and Maluiligal nation, said there's a need for industries to attain a "Cultural Licence to Operate" by respectfully working alongside First Nations.

"We're flipping the script for industry to consider the competitive advantage of working directly alongside First Nations through changing the formula of corporate responsibility," Dr. Hunter said.

"This framework provides guiding tracks for shifting away from a transactional way to engage with First Nations through 'keeping up an appearance' or 'at arm's length' towards the ultimate transformative goal—real beneficial relationships with First Nations.

"We hope the framework helps transition 'Cultural Licence to Operate' to an opportunity rather than it being seen as an unnecessary cost associated with operating in an ethical, equitable and culturally responsible way."

CSIRO marine ethnoecologist and Quandamooka woman Mibu Fischer said industry needs to build trust and earn its cultural legitimacy to operate.

"A cultural license is a really complex thing to develop. It can be anything from a community's rights to veto a project, to community consent for a business to work in their Sea Country," Fischer said.

"It could be a community's rights to be engaged or profit from onshore facilities. It can be a whole range of things, but the cultural license aspect of it is about giving that power and decision-making to communities over our future in the blue space."

The report identifies five key recommendations for industry, including:

Investing in implementing and testing the CLO framework; Bringing diverse sectors together to address alternative perspectives and points of tension; Commitment to educate to build a deeper understanding and to uproot existing institutional misconceptions; Elevate industry standards by mandating leadership performance; and Investment in more agile and risk-tolerant approaches to encourage industry to actively consider the competitive advantage of working alongside First Nations.

The report calls upon "industry leaders to step up their ambition to drive the transformation needed to deliver the co-benefit goals and renewed awareness in our societies that if we make ethical and equitable choices, that respectfully move us forward together, we can make a positive difference for the future of Ocean Sustainable Development."

More information: Cultural licence to operate in the blue economy: blueeconomycrc.com.au/project/ … in-the-blue-economy/

