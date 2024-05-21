May 21, 2024

Editors' notes

This article has been reviewed according to Science X's editorial process and policies. Editors have highlighted the following attributes while ensuring the content's credibility:

fact-checked

reputable news agency

proofread

India shuts schools as temperatures soar

A volunteer distributes water during a hot summer day in Delhi on May 17
A volunteer distributes water during a hot summer day in Delhi on May 17.

Indian authorities in the capital have ordered schools shut early for the summer holiday, after temperatures hit 47.4 degrees Celsius (117 degrees Fahrenheit) with Delhi gripped by a "severe heat wave".

Delhi city officials asked schools to shut with "immediate effect" due to the blistering heat, according to a government order quoted by the Hindustan Times Tuesday, cutting short the term by a few days.

India's weather bureau has warned of "severe heat wave conditions" this week, with the mercury reaching the sizzling peak of 47.4 degrees Celsius in Delhi's Najafgarh suburb on Monday, the hottest temperature countrywide.

Authorities in other states—including Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab and Rajasthan—have also ordered schools close, Indian Today reported.

India is no stranger to searing summer temperatures.

But years of scientific research have found is causing heat waves to become longer, more frequent and more intense.

The Indian Meteorological Department warned of the impact of the heat on the health especially for infants, the elderly and those with chronic diseases.

In May 2022, parts of Delhi hit 49.2 degrees Celsius (120.5 Fahrenheit), Indian media reported at the time.

The next round of voting in India's six-week-long election takes place on Saturday, including in Delhi.

Turnout in voting has dipped, with analysts suggesting the hotter-than-average weather is a factor—as well as the widespread expectation that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will easily win a third term.

India's election commission has formed a task force to review the impact of and humidity before each round of voting.

At the same time, India's southern states including Tamil Nadu and Kerala have been lashed by heavy rains over the past few days.

Severe storms also hit parts of the country last week, including in the financial capital Mumbai, where flattened a giant billboard that killed 16 people and left dozens more trapped.

© 2024 AFP

Citation: India shuts schools as temperatures soar (2024, May 21) retrieved 21 May 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2024-05-india-schools-temperatures-soar.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Schools closed, warnings issued as Asia swelters in extreme heat wave
41 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Can a glass of water be filled to its edge?

5 hours ago

Mt. Vesuvius 1944 eruption light show -- Static electricity?

16 hours ago

Pyramids built along dry river bed

May 18, 2024

The Secrets of Prof. Verschure's Rosetta Stones

May 16, 2024

A very puzzling rock or a pallasite / mesmosiderite or a nothing burger

May 8, 2024

M 4.8 - Whitehouse Station, New Jersey, US

May 8, 2024

More from Earth Sciences

Load comments (0)