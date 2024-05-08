May 8, 2024

Exploring lysosomal biology: Current approaches and methods

by Higher Education Press

Commonly used fluorescent dyes and protein markers for lysosomes. Credit: Qiuyuan Yin，Chonglin Yang

Lysosomes are critical for cellular degradation, characterized by their acidic pH and array of hydrolytic enzymes. They degrade materials through endocytosis, phagocytosis, and autophagy, recycling essential components. Lysosomes also participate in vital cellular processes, and their dysfunction contributes to diseases such as lysosomal storage diseases, neurodegenerative disorders, and cancer.

A review titled "Exploring lysosomal biology: current approaches and methods" has been published in Biophysics Reports.

Research methods and tools have been developed to study lysosomes in cultured cells, C. elegans, and mice, key model systems. In cultured cells, lysosomes can be characterized and their functions investigated. C. elegans, with its short life cycle and , offers a straightforward model for studying lysosomes in development and aging.

In mice, transgenic models expressing lysosomal proteins provide insights into lysosomal function in vivo. While the well-established tools will continue to contribute to the study of lysosomal biology, it is necessary to develop novel assays for a better understanding of lysosomal functions in diverse physiological and pathological conditions.

The methods and techniques summarized in this review provide a foundation for understanding lysosomal biology and exploring potential therapeutic targets.

More information: Qiuyuan Yin et al, Exploring lysosomal biology: current approaches and methods, Biophysics Reports (2024). DOI: 10.52601/bpr.2023.230028

Provided by Higher Education Press

Citation: Exploring lysosomal biology: Current approaches and methods (2024, May 8) retrieved 8 May 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2024-05-exploring-lysosomal-biology-current-approaches.html
