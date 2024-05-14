May 14, 2024

Editors' notes

This article has been reviewed according to Science X's editorial process and policies. Editors have highlighted the following attributes while ensuring the content's credibility:

fact-checked

reputable news agency

proofread

More than a dozen gigantic, decades-old fish removed from Colorado pond

by Katie Langford, The Denver Post

angler
Credit: Pixabay/CC0 Public Domain

Colorado Parks and Wildlife officials removed 14 massive, invasive carp from a pond at an Arvada park last week, more than 30 years after the fish were introduced as part of a national study.

State officials were tipped to the presence of at Jack B. Tomlinson Park by an angler, Colorado Parks and Wildlife said in a news release May 13.

Agency officials removed the fish after stunning them with an electric current in the water. The 14 carp appeared to be left over from a 1992 study to see whether they could reduce nuisance algae, said.

It's unusual for bighead carp to live that long, CPW spokesperson Kara Van Hoose said in an email, but the fish didn't have any or competition for food in the pond.

Bighead carp, which are part of the Asian carp family, usually live up to 16 years but can live longer, according to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.

These carp were all at least 3 feet long and weighed more than 40 pounds, with the largest weighing in at 46 pounds.

Bighead carp are not native to Colorado and negatively impact the ecosystem by competing with other fish for plankton, their main food source, state officials said.

The size of the fish indicates they are left over from the 1992 study, which ended in 1995. The fish did not reproduce, which state senior aquatic biologist Kyle Battige described as the "best-case scenario."

State officials will continue checking to make sure there are no remaining carp, and anyone who sees a "suspicious aquatic species" can report it by filing a report.

2024 MediaNews Group, Inc. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

Citation: More than a dozen gigantic, decades-old fish removed from Colorado pond (2024, May 14) retrieved 14 May 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2024-05-dozen-gigantic-decades-fish-colorado.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Intensive fishing finds no more Asian carp beyond barrier
20 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Is it usual for vaccine injection site to hurt again during infection?

May 13, 2024

A Brief Biography of Dr Virgina Apgar, creator of the baby APGAR test

May 12, 2024

Who chooses official designations for individual dolphins, such as FB15, F153, F286?

May 9, 2024

The Cass Report (UK)

May 1, 2024

Is 5 milliamps at 240 volts dangerous?

Apr 29, 2024

Major Evolution in Action

Apr 22, 2024

More from Biology and Medical

Load comments (0)