This article has been reviewed according to Science X's editorial process and policies . Editors have highlighted the following attributes while ensuring the content's credibility:

IU Study on diversity and inclusion: What professionals expect from future employers. Credit: IU Internationale Hochschule

Employers who want to attract new talent should recognize diversity and enable inclusion. This is confirmed by a representative study by IU International University of Applied Sciences (IU), which surveyed more than 1,200 trainees and students across Germany.

The results clearly show that 75.1% of prospective employees consider it very or somewhat important that companies implement measures to promote diversity and inclusion. This suggests that companies that communicate these measures openly and transparently have a clear competitive advantage when looking for applicants.

Companies that embrace diversity and inclusion are more attractive

Only just under a quarter (24.7%) of respondents always or usually see information on diversity and inclusion in job advertisements or on company websites. "This is a missed opportunity for companies that do not present their activities there," says Prof Dr. Sonja Würtemberger, Professor of Human Resource Management at IU International University of Applied Sciences.

This is because the skilled workers of tomorrow most frequently find out about potential employers on online job portals (51.7%) and company websites (37.7%)—in other words, via digital sources that companies can influence directly.

"Companies that not only communicate diversity and inclusion, but also practice them, increase their appeal. This is a key factor, especially in the competition for the skilled workers of tomorrow," says Prof Dr. Katharina-Maria Rehfeld, Professor of Human Resources Management at IU International University of Applied Sciences.

"Diversity is a fact, inclusion is the goal," says Rehfeld. "Only those who are not discriminated against or marginalized can develop their full potential."

Professional and respectful communication is at the top of the "wish list" with 51.2%. Information on remuneration and benefits is important for 46.9%. 46.8% expect a prompt response, and almost as many (46.6%) attach importance to equal treatment and fair selection criteria.

Must-have vs. motivator: Diversity makes the difference

For those surveyed, the classic must-haves such as fair pay, job security, development opportunities and flexible working time models are important when choosing a job. When it comes to motivators, equal opportunities, work-life balance, openness and acceptance of diversity and meaningfulness of work are in the lead.

Based on the two-factor model of the American psychologist Frederick Herzberg, the so-called "hygiene factors" are important to avoid dissatisfaction, while the "motivators" are important to increase satisfaction.

Future professionals are most concerned about equal opportunities (38.2%), regardless of gender, marital status, sexual orientation, origin or disability. It is interesting to note that accessibility was mentioned least frequently (7.4%).

Prof Dr. Katharina-Maria Rehfeld says, "Accessibility is still seen as something that is only relevant for a few people. However, demographic change and an aging society show us something else: accessibility will be relevant for all of us in the future. A development that we are still ignoring at the moment."

What can be done for more diversity and inclusion?

Almost 9 out of 10 respondents (89.0%) expect line managers to act as role models for respectful and conscious behavior in relation to diversity and differences among employees. 91.2% think that managers should regularly take measures to create a working environment in which every employee is heard and valued. Regular training for supervisors on the topic of diversity is very or somewhat important for 79.9%.

In terms of the measures that trainees and students would like to see from future employers in terms of diversity and inclusion, a barrier-free working environment was the third most frequently selected top 5 aspect (46.0%) after equal opportunities (57.9%) and an open feedback system (48.2%). By comparison, the appointment of equal opportunities officers or diversity managers was voted the least frequently among the top 5 aspects by 24.3%.

"Inclusion is the task of everyone in the company—not that of a single person or a diversity management department. However, many people do not realize what is done in the background by these departments to create processes that enable equal opportunities and career opportunities for everyone.

"It must also be clear: The appointment of equal opportunities officers or diversity managers must not be a fig leaf action. Such positions must be linked to concrete influence and responsibility in order to bring about real change," says Prof. Dr. Sonja Würtemberger.

Professors Sonja Würtemberger and Katharina-Maria Rehfeld teach and conduct research in the field of Human Resource Management at IU International University of Applied Sciences. In a joint project with Charta der Vielfalt e.V., they are working on the development of a maturity model for more diversity and inclusion that is specifically tailored to German companies.

This model is intended to help companies assess their current status in terms of diversity & inclusion, define clear steps for improvement and ultimately achieve greater integration of diversity & inclusion.

More information: The importance of diversity and inclusion in the workplace: what the skilled workers of tomorrow say: static.iu.de/studies/diversity … n-companies-2024.pdf

Provided by IU Internationale Hochschule