May 14, 2024

Editors' notes

This article has been reviewed according to Science X's editorial process and policies. Editors have highlighted the following attributes while ensuring the content's credibility:

fact-checked

reputable news agency

proofread

First crewed flight of Boeing spacecraft delayed again

Starliner
Boeing's CST-100 Starliner crew ship approaches the International Space Station on the company's Orbital Flight Test-2 mission before automatically docking to the Harmony module's forward port. Credit: public domain

The first crewed launch of Boeing's Starliner spaceship to the International Space Station has been postponed again due to a technical snafu, the company said Tuesday.

The next attempt will be May 21 at the earliest.

The high-stakes mission was already called off last week, with two strapped in and ready to fly.

That was because engineers detected a problem with a valve that regulates liquid oxygen pressure on the Atlas V rocket meant to propel Starliner into orbit.

The valve was replaced and a new launch date of May 17 was set.

But a new problem emerged—a small helium leak in a part of Starliner called the service module, which holds instruments used to control and operate the spacecraft.

Engineers need to carry out tests as they try to fix the problem, Boeing said in a statement.

"Helium is used in spacecraft thruster systems to allow the thrusters to fire and is not combustible or toxic," Boeing said.

Liftoff from Florida is now scheduled for 4:43 pm (2043 GMT) on May 21.

Astronauts Butch Wilmore and Suni Williams have returned to Houston as teams work to fix this new glitch and will return to Florida over the next few days, Boeing said.

The has already faced years of delays and comes at a challenging time for Boeing, as a safety crisis engulfs the century-old aerospace titan's commercial aviation arm.

NASA is banking on Starliner's success in order to achieve its goal of certifying a second commercial vehicle to carry crews to the International Space Station.

Elon Musk's SpaceX achieved the feat with its Dragon capsule in 2020, ending a nearly decade-long dependence on Russian rockets following the end of the Space Shuttle program.

© 2024 AFP

Citation: First crewed flight of Boeing spacecraft delayed again (2024, May 14) retrieved 14 May 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2024-05-crewed-flight-boeing-spacecraft-delayed.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Boeing Starliner crewed mission postponed until at least Friday
1 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Solar Activity and Space Weather Update thread

4 hours ago

Our Beautiful Universe - Photos and Videos

12 hours ago

Strange cosmic particles in my detector

May 13, 2024

U.S. Solar Eclipses - Oct. 14, 2023 (Annular) & Apr. 08, 2024 (Total)

May 12, 2024

Exploring the Sun: Amateur Solar Imaging Techniques

May 12, 2024

Dark matter and its effect on the orbit of stars

May 12, 2024

More from Astronomy and Astrophysics

Load comments (0)