Molecular mechanism of CmoDREB2A and CmoNAC1 in pumpkin regulating the salt tolerance of grafted cucumber revealed

Effect of root knockout and overexpression of CmoDREB2A on salt tolerance of grafted cucumber. Credit: The authors

In February 2024, a research article titled "Pumpkin CmoDREB2A enhances salt tolerance of grafted cucumber through interaction with CmoNAC1 to regulate H 2 O 2 and ABA signaling and K+/Na+ homeostasis" was published by Professor Zhilong Bie's team from the National Key Laboratory for Germplasm Innovation & Utilization of Horticultural Crops/College of Horticulture and Forestry Sciences at Huazhong Agricultural University and the Hubei Hongshan Laboratory, in Horticulture Research.

The study elucidates the molecular mechanisms underlying the interaction between pumpkin CmoDREB2A and CmoNAC1, regulating salt tolerance in grafted cucumbers.

The study first identified pumpkin CmoDREB2A as a key transcription factor interacting with CmoNAC1 and responding to salt stress through yeast two-hybrid screening library and transcriptome analysis. Subsequent experiments employing yeast two-hybrid, LCI, Pull-down, and BiFC techniques confirmed the interaction between CmoDREB2A and CmoNAC1.

Further analyses, incorporating GUS, LUC, and EMSA experiments, unveiled their capability to bind to each other's promoters. Root transformation experiments demonstrated that knockdown of CmoDREB2A in roots decreased salt tolerance in grafted cucumbers, whereas overexpression had the opposite trend.

RNA-seq and LUC experiments revealed that their interaction facilitated the binding of CmoNAC1 to the promoters of CmoRBOHD1/CmoNCED6/CmoHKT1;1/CmoAKT1;2, resulting in the activation of H 2 O 2 and ABA signaling pathways and an increase in the K+/Na+ ratio in grafted cucumbers subjected to salt stress.

Finally, yeast one-hybrid, EMSA, and LUC experiments demonstrated that their interaction facilitated the binding of CmoDREB2A to the promoters of CmoHAK5;1/CmoHAK5;2, thereby enhancing K+ absorption.

Pumpkin CmoDREB2A grafting cucumber with CmoNAC1 regulation mechanism of salt resistance. Credit: The authors

In summary, a transcriptional complex is formed by CmoDREB2A and CmoNAC1 through their mutual binding to each other's promoters. The interaction between CmoDREB2A and CmoNAC1 not only enhances CmoNAC1's binding to the promoters of CmoRBOHD1 and CmoNCED6, leading to the generation of H 2 O 2 and ABA signals, but also reinforces its binding to the promoters of CmoAKT1;2 and CmoHKT1;1.

Additionally, it strengthens CmoDREB2A's binding to the promoters of CmoHAK5;1 and CmoHAK5;2, thus facilitating K+/Na+ homeostasis.

More information: Yuquan Peng et al, Pumpkin CmoDREB2A enhances salt tolerance of grafted cucumber through interaction with CmoNAC1 to regulate H2O2 and ABA signaling and K+/Na+ homeostasis, Horticulture Research (2024). DOI: 10.1093/hr/uhae057 Journal information: Horticulture Research