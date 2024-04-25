April 25, 2024

Editors' notes

This article has been reviewed according to Science X's editorial process and policies. Editors have highlighted the following attributes while ensuring the content's credibility:

fact-checked

trusted source

proofread

Meta-analysis reveals having a dialect or accent may disadvantage applicants in recruitment processes

by Japhet Johnstone, Free University of Berlin

language
Credit: CC0 Public Domain

People who speak a regional dialect or who have an accent may be at a disadvantage in personnel selection processes. This is the result of a new meta-analysis carried out by researchers at Freie Universität Berlin, the Neu-Ulm University of Applied Sciences, and Ulm University.

The team of researchers discovered that applicants who spoke nonstandard language (e.g., ethnic and migration-based language varieties or ) were perceived as less competent in and were thus less likely to receive a job offer.

The study, titled "Do Ethnic, Migration-Based, and Regional Language Varieties Put Applicants at a Disadvantage? A Meta-analysis of Biases in Personnel Selection" was published in the journal Applied Psychology.

The researchers analyzed data from 3,615 participants across 22 individual studies, meaning that their results represent a comprehensive view of current international research on this subject. All primary studies used for the were based on either Standard US/British English or German as the standard language. The study compared how job interviews of applicants who spoke standard language with those who spoke nonstandard language were perceived and evaluated, even when the candidates' replies to questions were identical in terms of content.

Results of the study

The team of researchers, led by Niklas Schulte from Freie Universität Berlin (Division for Psychological Assessment, Differential and Personality Psychology), made two key findings:

  • Applicants who speak nonstandard language are considered less competent than standard language-speaking applicants with the same qualifications.
  • Their perceived "hirability" was also rated lower than otherwise identical standard language-speaking candidates.

Furthermore, there was no evidence that professional human resources managers were less likely to be influenced by these biases in their hiring decisions than nonprofessionals. Similarly, the disadvantages experienced by nonstandard language speakers were not reduced when the interviews were conducted by other nonstandard language speakers.

Recommendations

Based on the results of their meta-analysis, researchers Niklas Schulte (Freie Universität Berlin), Johannes M. Basch (the Neu-Ulm University of Applied Sciences), Hannah-Sophie Hay (Ulm University), and Klaus Melchers (Ulm University), recommend using structured interviews with predefined questions that focus on the job itself.

"Evaluations should be made with regard to the candidate's qualifications and suitability for the position—as demonstrated by the content of their answers, not their accent or the language they use. This could help us to reduce the negative effects of bias or misplaced judgments and ensure a fairer selection process," says Schulte.

More information: Niklas Schulte et al, Do ethnic, migration‐based, and regional language varieties put applicants at a disadvantage? A meta‐analysis of biases in personnel selection, Applied Psychology (2024). DOI: 10.1111/apps.12528

Provided by Free University of Berlin

Citation: Meta-analysis reveals having a dialect or accent may disadvantage applicants in recruitment processes (2024, April 25) retrieved 25 April 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2024-04-meta-analysis-reveals-dialect-accent.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Speaking in a local accent might make social robots seem more trustworthy and competent, say scientists
0 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Cover songs versus the original track, which ones are better?

1 hour ago

Interesting anecdotes in the history of physics?

Apr 24, 2024

Great Rhythm Sections in the 21st Century

Apr 24, 2024

Biographies, history, personal accounts

Apr 23, 2024

History of Railroad Safety - Spotlight on current derailments

Apr 21, 2024

For WW2 buffs!

Apr 20, 2024

More from Art, Music, History, and Linguistics

Load comments (0)