April 25, 2024

Editors' notes

This article has been reviewed according to Science X's editorial process and policies. Editors have highlighted the following attributes while ensuring the content's credibility:

fact-checked

reputable news agency

proofread

Emperor penguins perish as ice melts to new lows: Study

by Linda GIVETASH

The study by the British Antarctic Survey found that record-low sea ice levels in 2023 contributed to the second-worst year for emperor penguin chick mortality since observations began in 2018
The study by the British Antarctic Survey found that record-low sea ice levels in 2023 contributed to the second-worst year for emperor penguin chick mortality since observations began in 2018.

Colonies of emperor penguin chicks were wiped out last year as global warming eroded their icy homes, a study published Thursday found, despite the birds' attempts to adapt to the shrinking landscape.

The study by the British Antarctic Survey found that record-low sea ice levels in 2023 contributed to the second-worst year for emperor penguin chick mortality since observations began in 2018.

It follows a "catastrophic breeding failure" in 2022, signaling long-term implications for the population, the study's author Peter Fretwell told AFP.

Emperor penguins breed on sea-ice platforms, with chicks hatching in the winter between late July and mid-August.

The chicks are reared until they develop waterproof feathers, typically in December ahead of the summer melt.

But if the ice melts too early, the chicks risk drowning and freezing.

Fourteen of 66 penguin colonies, which can each produce several hundred to several thousand chicks in a year, were affected by early sea-ice loss in 2023, said the study published in the journal Antarctic Science.

The result is "high if not total levels of mortality", Fretwell said.

Yet 2023 "wasn't as bad as we feared", he said.

A record 19 colonies were affected the year before.

On the move

The study also found that several colonies, particularly those ravaged the previous year, had moved in search of better conditions onto icebergs, ice shelves or more stable sea ice.

While such moves offer a hopeful sign that the birds can adapt to the changing environment, Fretwell warned it was a "temporary solution".

"Penguins are limited in the amount of adaptation they can do. There are only so many places they can go," he said.

Instead, Fretwell said humans needed to adapt by reduce planet-heating that are contributing to ice melt to mitigate the main threat facing the species.

Both 2022 and 2023 were the first years to see the area of sea-ice fall below two million square kilometers (770,000 square miles) since the beginning of satellite records.

That marks a decline of about 30 percent from the 1981-2010 average.

There are about a quarter of a million breeding emperor penguin pairs, all in Antarctica, according to a 2020 study.

"If you get multiple bad years, it is going to start to drive the population down over time," Fretwell said.

The study noted that if greenhouse gas emissions continue at current levels, the penguin population is expected to decline by 99 percent by the end of the century.

More information: Peter T. Fretwell, A 6 year assessment of low sea-ice impacts on emperor penguins, Antarctic Science (2024). DOI: 10.1017/S0954102024000130

© 2024 AFP

Citation: Emperor penguins perish as ice melts to new lows: Study (2024, April 25) retrieved 25 April 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2024-04-emperor-penguins-perish-ice-lows.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Scientists spot previously unknown colonies of emperor penguins in Antarctica
0 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

The Cass Report (UK)

16 hours ago

Major Evolution in Action

Apr 22, 2024

If theres a 15% probability each month of getting a woman pregnant...

Apr 19, 2024

Can four legged animals drink from beneath their feet?

Apr 15, 2024

Mold in Plastic Water Bottles? What does it eat?

Apr 14, 2024

Dolphins don't breathe through their esophagus

Apr 14, 2024

More from Biology and Medical

Load comments (0)