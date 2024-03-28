March 28, 2024

Editors' notes

This article has been reviewed according to Science X's editorial process and policies. Editors have highlighted the following attributes while ensuring the content's credibility:

fact-checked

trusted source

proofread

Direct and indirect consumption activities drive urban-rural inequalities in air pollution-related mortality in China

by Science China Press

Direct and indirect consumption activities drive distinct urban-rural inequalities in air pollution-related mortality in China
The subplot (a) and (b) shows household direct and indirect emissions respectively. Credit: Science China Press

Household consumption in China is associated with substantial PM2.5 pollution through activities directly (i.e., fuel use) and/or indirectly (i.e., consumption of goods and services) causing pollutant emissions. Urban and rural households exhibit different consumption preferences and living areas; thus, their contributions to and suffering from air pollution could differ.

Assessing this contrast is crucial for comprehending the environmental impacts of the nation's ongoing urbanization process. Here, researchers quantify Chinese urban and rural households' contributions to ambient PM2.5 pollution and the they suffer from by integrating economic, atmospheric, and health models and/or datasets.

The national related to long-term exposure to PM2.5 pollution contributed by total household consumption is estimated to be 1.1 million cases in 2015, among which 56% are urban households, and 44% are rural households. For pollution contributed indirectly, urban households, especially in developed provinces, tend to bear lower mortality risks compared with the portions of deaths or pollution they contribute. The opposite results are true for direct pollution.

Direct and indirect consumption activities drive distinct urban-rural inequalities in air pollution-related mortality in China
PDS refers to per capita death suffering, that is, the proportion of deaths in the total population of a group. UPDS and RPDS refer to urban and rural PDS respectively. PAC refers to per capita consumption-based APE (i.e., air pollution equivalent) contribution. UPAC and RPAC refer to urban and rural PAC respectively. Provinces are ranked according to their per capita annual consumption expenditure, reflecting provinces' affluence levels in this study. Credit: Science China Press

With China's rapid urbanization process, the increased indirect pollution-associated premature deaths could largely offset that avoided by reduced direct pollution, and the indirect pollution-associated urban-rural inequalities might become severe. Developing pollution mitigation strategies from both the production and consumption sides could help with reducing pollution-related mortality and associated urban-rural inequality.

The work is published in the journal Science Bulletin.

More information: Jingxu Wang et al, Direct and indirect consumption activities drive distinct urban-rural inequalities in air pollution-related mortality in China, Science Bulletin (2023). DOI: 10.1016/j.scib.2023.12.023

Provided by Science China Press

Citation: Direct and indirect consumption activities drive urban-rural inequalities in air pollution-related mortality in China (2024, March 28) retrieved 28 March 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2024-03-indirect-consumption-urban-rural-inequalities.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Short-term exposure to high levels of air pollution kills 1 million globally every year, new study finds
10 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

‘Our clouds take their orders from the stars,’ Henrik Svensmark on cosmic rays controlling cloud cover and thus climate

Mar 27, 2024

Unlocking the Secrets of Prof. Verschure's Rosetta Stones

Mar 21, 2024

Iceland warming up again - quakes swarming

Mar 21, 2024

Higher Chance to get Lightning Strike by Large Power Consumption?

Mar 20, 2024

A very puzzling rock or a pallasite / mesmosiderite or a nothing burger

Mar 16, 2024

Earth's earliest forest discovered in SW England

Mar 8, 2024

More from Earth Sciences

Load comments (0)