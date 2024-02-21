February 21, 2024

Editors' notes

This article has been reviewed according to Science X's editorial process and policies. Editors have highlighted the following attributes while ensuring the content's credibility:

fact-checked

peer-reviewed publication

trusted source

proofread

Seaports found to be hotspots of contagious cancer in mussels

by CNRS

Seaports are hotspots of contagious cancer in mussels
MtBTN2 cells under microscope (× 100 magnification). They are characterized by their large size, prominent nucleus, and scarce cytoplasm. In contrast, a healthy cell—a haemocyte of smaller size with more abundant cytoplasm—is visible on the bottom right. Credit: Maurine Hammel

Seaports act as hubs for the global spread of MtrBTN2, a rare contagious cancer affecting mussels. In this disease, cancer cells can be transmitted, like parasites, from one mussel to another nearby.

While, in nature, such contagion mainly occurs between mussels in the same bed, ports and maritime transport facilitate the spread of MtrBTN2 to other locations, through biofouling, whereby diseased attach themselves to ship hulls.

This finding, the fruit of research by a team led by scientists from the CNRS and the University of Montpellier, was published in Proceedings of the Royal Society B on February 21.

Seaports are hotspots of contagious cancer in mussels
Mytilus edulis mussels on floating dock pile in French port of Croisic. Credit: Nicolas Bierne

Higher incidence of the disease in was noted after studying 76 mussel populations along the coast of southern Brittany and the Vendée, within both natural and artificial habitats.

The research team asserts that their discovery argues in favor of biofouling mitigation policies, to stem the spread of the disease and preserve coastal ecosystems.

More information: M. Hammel et al, Marine transmissible cancer navigates urbanized waters, threatening spillover, Proceedings of the Royal Society B: Biological Sciences (2024). DOI: 10.1098/rspb.2023.2541

Journal information: Proceedings of the Royal Society B

Provided by CNRS

Citation: Seaports found to be hotspots of contagious cancer in mussels (2024, February 21) retrieved 21 February 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2024-02-seaports-hotspots-contagious-cancer-mussels.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Eco-friendly underwater cleaning of ship hulls
0 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Color Recognition

2 hours ago

Mathematical process for protein folding

5 hours ago

Long-Term Effects/Risks/Vulnerabilities of Having Had COVID

6 hours ago

Left Atrial Appendage (LAA) Closure for prophylactic A-fib treatment

Feb 17, 2024

PFAS and Power Lines Cause Cancer?

Feb 16, 2024

Makoy Samuel Yibi and the Guinea worm

Feb 10, 2024

More from Biology and Medical

Load comments (0)