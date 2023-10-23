October 23, 2023

Editors' notes

This article has been reviewed according to Science X's editorial process and policies. Editors have highlighted the following attributes while ensuring the content's credibility:

fact-checked

trusted source

proofread

Hera asteroid mission goes on trial

by European Space Agency

Video: Hera asteroid mission goes on trial
Credit: European Space Agency

At some point, statistically speaking, a large asteroid will impact Earth. Whether that's tomorrow, in 10 years, or a problem for our ancestors, ESA is getting prepared.

As part of the world's first test of asteroid deflection, ESA's Hera mission will perform a detailed post-impact survey of Dimorphos—the 160-meter asteroid struck, and successfully deflected, by NASA's DART spacecraft.

Hera will soon study the aftermath. Launching in October 2024, Hera will turn this grand-scale experiment into a well-understood and hopefully repeatable planetary defense technique.

But before Hera and its two CubeSats fly, they're rigorously tested at ESA's ESTEC test center in Noordwijk, the Netherlands. From the force and noise of the rocket take-off to the sustained vacuum and temperature extremes of deep , all aspects of Hera's functioning are checked before they begin their journey, alone in space.

Credit: ESA—European Space Agency

Provided by European Space Agency

Citation: Hera asteroid mission goes on trial (2023, October 23) retrieved 9 September 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2023-10-hera-asteroid-mission-trial.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Video: Hera Propulsion Module leak test, in time-lapse
12 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Exploring the Sun: Amateur Solar Imaging Techniques

7 hours ago

Solar Activity and Space Weather Update thread

21 hours ago

Our Beautiful Universe - Photos and Videos

Sep 7, 2024

Looking for information about spectroscopy isotopes and stellar formation

Sep 5, 2024

The James Webb Space Telescope

Sep 5, 2024

Rotation curve of a gas disk in an elliptical galaxy

Sep 2, 2024

More from Astronomy and Astrophysics

Load comments (0)