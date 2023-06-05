June 5, 2023

Editors' notes

This article has been reviewed according to Science X's editorial process and policies. Editors have highlighted the following attributes while ensuring the content's credibility:

fact-checked

trusted source

proofread

Social copying and tipping points mapped on gull population

by Santa Fe Institute

Social copying and tipping points
Audouin's gull. Credit: @pintafontes/Wikimedia Commons, CC BY-SA

We've all observed social contagion in humans: When one person laughs, it's hard not to laugh too, or if someone screams "Fire!" in a movie theater, everyone stampedes toward the door.

The Adouin's gull discovered a particularly good beach for breeding in Spain in 1981, and within six years, half the world's of the bird was breeding there, climbing all the way to 73% by 2006. But foxes discovered the birds. Although the foxes only killed a few adult birds, the population crashed as birds moved elsewhere. In 2017, only 3% of the bred at the beach.

In a new study published in Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, external professor and UC Davis Professor Emeritus Alan Hastings and colleagues analyzed the fluctuating population with a detailed mathematical model and found that it could be explained by the departure of a few individual birds influencing others to leave too, until only a few die-hard patriots of that particular beach remained.

More information: Daniel Oro et al, Social copying drives a tipping point for nonlinear population collapse, Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences (2023). DOI: 10.1073/pnas.2214055120

Provided by Santa Fe Institute

Citation: Social copying and tipping points mapped on gull population (2023, June 5) retrieved 6 June 2023 from https://phys.org/news/2023-06-social-gull-population.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Use of pesticides and herbicides found to be biggest cause of bird decline in Europe
8 shares

Feedback to editors
Load comments (0)