Social copying and tipping points mapped on gull population

We've all observed social contagion in humans: When one person laughs, it's hard not to laugh too, or if someone screams "Fire!" in a movie theater, everyone stampedes toward the door.

The Adouin's gull discovered a particularly good beach for breeding in Spain in 1981, and within six years, half the world's population of the bird was breeding there, climbing all the way to 73% by 2006. But foxes discovered the birds. Although the foxes only killed a few adult birds, the population crashed as birds moved elsewhere. In 2017, only 3% of the world population bred at the beach.

In a new study published in Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, external professor and UC Davis Professor Emeritus Alan Hastings and colleagues analyzed the fluctuating population with a detailed mathematical model and found that it could be explained by the departure of a few individual birds influencing others to leave too, until only a few die-hard patriots of that particular beach remained.

More information: Daniel Oro et al, Social copying drives a tipping point for nonlinear population collapse, Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences (2023). DOI: 10.1073/pnas.2214055120