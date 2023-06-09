Researchers map the blind spots for achieving a low-carbon transition in the Global South

This article has been reviewed according to Science X's editorial process and policies . Editors have highlighted the following attributes while ensuring the content's credibility:

The High-Level Research Agenda explained in graphics. Credit: University of Gothenburg

A network of over 60 international researchers has collaborated intensely over 18 months to identify knowledge gaps and opportunities needed to achieve a low-carbon transition in the Global South. They have developed an actionable research agenda to guide funders and scholars to where they should direct their efforts.

The review identifies several potential high impacts areas for future research across sectors and themes, for instance.

Examining how gender is connected with other social aspects and how low-carbon policies will affect different groups in society.

Understanding how emission pricing policies can get social and political acceptance by linking public preference for climate policy with acceptance studies.

Highlight the geographical differences.

Their work is now available and open access.

Risk for increased inequities

In Paris 2015 the world agreed on a low-carbon transition, that is, to phase out fossil fuels. Such a transition means both reducing greenhouse gas emissions and adapting to a warming climate and is highly knowledge-intensive in process. One of the greatest challenges with a low-carbon transition is the widening of existing inequities, including gender inequality. Research is needed to make it efficient and equitable, especially in the Global South.

Unusually comprehensive project

The Canadian International Development Research Centre, IDRC, commissioned Environment for Development, EfD, a global research organization coordinated from the University of Gothenburg, to develop a comprehensive research agenda. This project, with a budget of 1,2 million Canadian dollars, is unusual in its scope and ambition.

"This has been a very exciting project for the EfD network to work on," says Gunnar Köhlin, Director of EfD.

"The result is not only valuable to the donors such as IDRC but also to researchers. The research agenda enables us to focus on the most impactful research to support a low-carbon transition that is both inclusive and efficient," notes Gunnar Köhlin.

The whole set of reports is now available on the EfD website and outlines prioritized research areas relevant to a low-carbon transition in the Global South.