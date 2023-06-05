June 5, 2023

Editors' notes

This article has been reviewed according to Science X's editorial process and policies. Editors have highlighted the following attributes while ensuring the content's credibility:

fact-checked

peer-reviewed publication

trusted source

proofread

Earth's land is drying as it warms, but it is not clear how dry is too dry

by Rachel Fritts, American Geophysical Union

When soil moisture is low, evaporation is limited. The conditions of this moisture-limited regime can exacerbate extreme weather events, including droughts and heat waves. In a new study, Hsin Hsu and colleagues quantify how global warming affects soil moisture. Although climate change will dehydrate soil, they found, it is not clear how dry is too dry. The findings are published in the journal Earth's Future.

The team examined several Coupled Model Intercomparison Project Phase 6 (CMIP6) climate models and found that if carbon dioxide increased by 1% every year, after about 125 years, soils would dry and the world would become much more moisture limited. Still, the models disagreed on the threshold at which Earth would become a more moisture-limited system—a value called critical soil moisture. That threshold depends on myriad factors both on land and in the atmosphere.

Critical has wide-ranging impacts on the water cycle, climate, ecosystems, and society. Getting a solid grasp on that value would improve and paint a fuller picture of Earth's future.

More information: Hsin Hsu et al, Uncertainty in Projected Critical Soil Moisture Values in CMIP6 Affects the Interpretation of a More Moisture‐Limited World, Earth's Future (2023). DOI: 10.1029/2023EF003511

Journal information: Earth's Future

Provided by American Geophysical Union

This story is republished courtesy of Eos, hosted by the American Geophysical Union. Read the original story here.

Citation: Earth's land is drying as it warms, but it is not clear how dry is too dry (2023, June 5) retrieved 9 September 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2023-06-earth-drying-dry.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Global variations in critical drought thresholds that impact vegetation
2 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Why does crude oil seep out of the ground on this beautiful Caribbean Island?

Sep 7, 2024

Should We Be Planting More Trees?

Sep 7, 2024

The Secrets of Prof. Verschure's Rosetta Stones

Sep 5, 2024

Alaska - Pedersen Glacier: Landslide Triggered Tsunami

Aug 23, 2024

Iceland warming up again - quakes swarming

Aug 23, 2024

Shiveluch Volcano erupts on Kamchatka peninsula

Aug 18, 2024

More from Earth Sciences

Load comments (0)