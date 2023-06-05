This article has been reviewed according to Science X's editorial process and policies. Editors have highlighted the following attributes while ensuring the content's credibility:
Degradable polyethylene plastics from the nonalternating terpolymerization of ethylene, CO, and polar monomers
In a study published in the journal National Science Review and led by Dr. Zhongbao Jian (State Key Laboratory of Polymer Physics and Chemistry, Changchun Institute of Applied Chemistry, CAS), E/CO/PM terpolymerizations were carried out with seven palladium catalysts, which were strictly non-alternating (>99%) with Pd4.
Polar monomers included acrylates, acrylic acid, vinyl ethers, vinyl acetate and acrylonitrile. High molecular weight linear polyethylene with the low content of isolated carbonyl group (selectivity > 99%) and polar functional group was developed.
The molecular structure of the resulting polymer was analyzed in detail, and the microstructure of the E/CO/PM copolymer was clearly characterized by IR, nuclear magnetic resonance spectroscopy (1H/13C/2-D NMR) and 13CO labeling technology.
The properties of the resulting polymers were comprehensively tested by differential scanning calorimetry (DSC), thermogravimetric analysis (TGA), wide-angle X-ray diffraction (WXRD), tensile testing, water contact angle (WCA) experiments, and photodegradation experimental techniques.
More information: Chaoqun Wang et al, Photodegradable Polar Functionalized Polyethylenes, National Science Review (2023). DOI: 10.1093/nsr/nwad039
