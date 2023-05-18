Powerful earthquake shakes deep beneath Guatemala, with no immediate reports of damage

This article has been reviewed according to Science X's editorial process and policies . Editors have highlighted the following attributes while ensuring the content's credibility:

A powerful earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 6.4 shook Guatemala on Wednesday, but there were no immediate reports of injuries.

The U.S. Geological Survey said the epicenter was near Canilla, a town about 120 miles (193 kilometers) north of the capital. But it struck at a depth of 158 miles (255 kilometers) below the surface.

People in the capital reported feeling the temblor, but there were no reports of damage.

