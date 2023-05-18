May 18, 2023

Editors' notes

This article has been reviewed according to Science X's editorial process and policies. Editors have highlighted the following attributes while ensuring the content's credibility:

fact-checked

reputable news agency

proofread

Powerful earthquake shakes deep beneath Guatemala, with no immediate reports of damage

A powerful earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 6.4 shook Guatemala on Wednesday, but there were no immediate reports of injuries.

The U.S. Geological Survey said the epicenter was near Canilla, a town about 120 miles (193 kilometers) north of the capital. But it struck at a depth of 158 miles (255 kilometers) below the surface.

People in the capital reported feeling the temblor, but there were no reports of damage.

© 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Citation: Powerful earthquake shakes deep beneath Guatemala, with no immediate reports of damage (2023, May 18) retrieved 18 May 2023 from https://phys.org/news/2023-05-powerful-earthquake-deep-beneath-guatemala.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Strong, but deep, earthquake shakes northern Philippines
27 shares

Feedback to editors
Load comments (0)