A novel method for enhancing optical properties of MXenes

Figure 1. OA Z-scan results of Nb 2 C/MoS 2 and Nb 2 C with an excitation wavelength of (a) 1300 nm and (b) 1550 nm. The corresponding nonlinear transmittance curves under excitation optical intensity are shown in (c) and (d). (e) Fitted nonlinear optics parameter for comparison. Credit: Compuscript Ltd.

Two-dimensional layered materials are a novel class of materials that exhibit strong and distinctive light-matter interactions, offering broad application prospects in optoelectronic devices and photonic elements. These materials encompass graphene, transition metal sulfides (TMDs), black phosphorus (BP), and others, which demonstrate exceptional performance characteristics such as ultrafast and wide-spectrum response, robust excitonic optical properties, and tunable direct optical band gaps.

MXenes represent a newly discovered class of two-dimensional layered materials that showcase fascinating and tunable optical, chemical, and electronic properties, and exhibit diverse applications in fields such as photoelectricity, photothermal conversion, and photovoltaics. Furthermore, MXenes demonstrate strong nonlinear optical responses, and their nonlinear optical absorption can be adjusted by thickness, excitation wavelength, and surface groups.

In addition, the construction of two-dimensional heterostructures represents an important strategy for enhancing the optoelectronic performance of devices that utilize two-dimensional materials. By employing careful design, the advantageous properties of each component within the heterostructure can be preserved, while novel characteristics such as charge transfer or energy transfer can be generated via the interfacial effects.

The authors of this article, published in Opto-Electronic Advances, propose a simple and effective method for preparing Nb 2 C/MoS 2 heterostructures with enhanced both linear and nonlinear optical properties.

In this work, MoS 2 nanocrystals were successfully grown on the surface of Nb 2 C nanosheets in situ, resulting in the construction of a two-dimensional Nb 2 C/MoS 2 heterostructure. It was found that this heterostructure outperformed pure Nb 2 C in both linear and nonlinear optics.

The study reveals that the surface group of Nb 2 C can modulate the work function of Nb 2 C/MoS 2 , which affects the charge transfer and energy alignment between Nb 2 C and MoS 2 . As a result, Nb 2 C/MoS 2 inherits the advantages of Nb 2 C and MoS 2 at different wavelengths and exhibits enhanced broadband optical absorption characteristics.

Furthermore, the research demonstrates that hole transfer from Nb 2 C to MoS 2 leads to modulation of the nonlinear optical response in the heterostructure. It also proves that Nb 2 C/MoS 2 has stronger and tunable near-infrared nonlinear optical absorption characteristics than pure Nb 2 C. The nonlinear absorption coefficient of Nb 2 C/MoS 2 is more than twice that of pure Nb 2 C, as illustrated in Figure 1. This study presents an effective approach for the development of broadband optoelectronic devices and optical modulators. In particular, the findings provide a strong basis for the utilization of MXenes, which exhibit excellent photoelectric performance, in the field of optoelectronics.

More information: Yiduo Wang et al, 2D Nb 2 CT x MXene/MoS 2 heterostructure construction for nonlinear optical absorption modulation, Opto-Electronic Advances (2023). DOI: 10.29026/oea.2023.220162

