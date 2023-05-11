May 11, 2023

5.4 magnitude earthquake near Tokyo causes minor injuries, damage

Tiles are scattered after an earthquake in Kisarazu, Chiba prefecture, near Tokyo Thursday, May 11, 2023. An earthquake shook Japan's capital, Tokyo, and surrounding areas on Thursday, injuring several people and causing minor damage, officials and media said. Credit: Kyodo News via AP

An earthquake shook Japan's capital, Tokyo, and surrounding areas on Thursday, injuring several people and causing minor damage, officials and media said.

The quake had a 5.4 magnitude and its epicenter was in Chiba prefecture, southeast of Tokyo, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency. No tsunami warning was issued.

Four people were hurt, including a man who was hit by a falling ceiling light, according to Japan's Kyodo news agency, and some rail service was canceled or delayed.

Japan is one of the world's most earthquake-prone nations, and a massive 2011 and subsequent tsunami killed thousands and caused a cataclysmic meltdown at the Fukushima nuclear plant.

A notice about train services is placed at a station in Kisarazu, Chiba prefecture, near Tokyo Thursday, May 11, 2023. An earthquake shook Japan's capital, Tokyo, and surrounding areas on Thursday, injuring several people and causing minor damage, officials and media said. Credit: Kyodo News via AP

