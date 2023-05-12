Study highlights best practices in buffelgrass control

This article has been reviewed according to Science X's editorial process and policies . Editors have highlighted the following attributes while ensuring the content's credibility:

The Invasive Plant Science and Management journal focuses on fundamental and applied research on invasive plant biology, ecology, management and restoration of invaded non-crop areas as well as the many other aspects relevant to invasive species, including educational activities, policy issues and case study reports. Credit: Weed Science Society of America

Buffelgrass is a highly invasive perennial found in arid regions around the globe. It is known to reduce the biodiversity of native ecosystems and to increase the frequency and intensity of wildfires.

A team of researchers recently took a close look at efforts to control buffelgrass in Arizona's Saguaro National Park, located in the Sonoran Desert. An article featured in the journal Invasive Plant Science and Management describes what that investigation can tell us about effective control strategies. After examining data from 2011 to 2020, the team found:

Chemical treatments with glyphosate had greater or equal effectiveness as compared to mechanical removal methods

Early detection and treatment of new areas of buffelgrass invasion can increase treatment effectiveness.

Treatments are likely to be more effective if spaced at an interval of less than three years.

Steep slopes with south-facing aspects may need more frequent treatment since that environment favors buffelgrass growth.

If longer treatment gaps are necessary due to a lack of resources, treatments in areas with less favorable environmental conditions for buffelgrass (e.g., north-facing aspect, low topographic slope) can be cautiously discontinued on a temporary basis.

"Most important of all are long-term monitoring and surveillance," says Yue M. Li, conservation research scientist at the Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum and a postdoctoral research associate at the University of Arizona. "Low levels of buffelgrass can quickly expand by multiple orders of magnitude."

More information: Yue M. Li et al, Effectiveness of a decade of treatments to reduce invasive buffelgrass (Pennisetum ciliare), Invasive Plant Science and Management (2023). DOI: 10.1017/inp.2023.2