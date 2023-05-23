May 23, 2023

Editors' notes

This article has been reviewed according to Science X's editorial process and policies. Editors have highlighted the following attributes while ensuring the content's credibility:

fact-checked

trusted source

proofread

New study challenges age-old conjecture that bilaterally symmetrical flowers increase pollination accuracy by animals

by University of Tsukuba

New study challenges age-old conjecture that bilaterally symmetrical flowers increase pollination accuracy by animals
Credit: University of Tsukuba

In nature, flowers may share morphological features, even across distantly related species. Bilateral symmetry is one such feature found in flowers of various taxa, such as orchids and legumes. Animals enter these bilaterally symmetrical flowers from the front with their ventral side down. This observation has led to the belief that bilateral floral symmetry represents an adaptation to allow the stamens and pistils to touch specific areas of an animal's body, thereby increasing pollination accuracy. However, this notion, widely held since the 18th century, has been recently refuted.

The new study, published in The Science of Nature, noted that more than 90% of bilaterally symmetrical flowers, such as orchids, are presented horizontally. Accordingly, naturally approach these flowers from the front with their ventral side down. This indicates that the observed stabilization of animal flower entry may not be attributed to but to the accompanied horizontal orientation.

The researchers conducted indoor experiments using nine different artificial flowers with exhaustive combinations of floral symmetry (bilateral symmetry, disymmetry, and radial symmetry) and orientation (upward, horizontal, and downward) to investigate the effects of floral symmetry and orientation on the stability of flower entry by , Bombus ignitus.

As expected, the results of this study showed that the entry angle of bees was significantly stabilized when flowers were presented horizontally, with a 60% reduction in angular variation compared to the upward and downward orientations. Meanwhile, none of the three types of floral symmetry were found to contribute to the stabilization of flower entry. This remarkable result prompts a reconsideration of the adaptive significance of bilaterally symmetrical that have evolved repeatedly in angiosperms.

More information: Nina Jirgal et al, Effects of floral symmetry and orientation on the consistency of pollinator entry angle, The Science of Nature (2023). DOI: 10.1007/s00114-023-01845-w

Provided by University of Tsukuba

Citation: New study challenges age-old conjecture that bilaterally symmetrical flowers increase pollination accuracy by animals (2023, May 23) retrieved 23 May 2023 from https://phys.org/news/2023-05-age-old-conjecture-bilaterally-symmetrical-pollination.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Shorter, wider flowers may transmit more parasites to bees
2 shares

Feedback to editors
Load comments (0)