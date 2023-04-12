Volcano eruption in Russia's Kamchatka spews vast ash clouds

This article has been reviewed according to Science X's editorial process and policies . Editors have highlighted the following attributes while ensuring the content's credibility:

Smoke and ash are visible during the the Shiveluch volcano's eruption on the Kamchatka Peninsula in Russia, Tuesday, April 11, 2023. Shiveluch, one of Russia's most active volcanoes, erupted Tuesday, spewing clouds of ash 20 kilometers into the sky and covering broad areas with ash. Credit: Alexander Ledyayev via AP

A volcano erupted early Tuesday on Russia's far eastern Kamchatka Peninsula, spewing clouds of dust 20 kilometers (12 miles) into the sky and covering broad areas with ash.

The ash cloud from the eruption of Shiveluch, one of Kamchatka's most active volcanoes, extended over 500 kilometers (more than 300 miles) northwest and engulfed several villages in grey volcanic dust.

Officials closed the skies over the area to aircraft. Local authorities advised residents to stay indoors and shut schools in several affected communities. Two villages had their power supplies cut for a few hours until emergency crews restored them.

Ash fell on 108,000 square kilometers (41,700 square miles) of territory, according to the regional branch of the Russian Academy of Sciences Geophysical Survey. Scientists described the fallout as the biggest in nearly 60 years.

The village of Klyuchi, which is about 50 kilometers (some 30 miles) from the volcano, was covered by an 8-centimeter (3-inch) layer of dust. Residents posted videos showing the ash cloud plunging the area into darkness.

Kamchatka Gov. Vladimir Solodov said there was no need for mass evacuation, but added that some residents who have health issues could be temporarily evacuated.

Lava and steam are visible during the the Shiveluch volcano's eruption on the Kamchatka Peninsula in Russia, Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022. Shiveluch erupted on Russia's fareastern Kamchatka Peninsula on Tuesday, April 11, 2023, spewing clouds of dust 20 kilometers into the sky and covering broad areas with ash. Credit: Yury Demyanchuk, The Russian Academy of Sciences' Vulcanology Institute via AP, File

This handout photo released by the Head of the Ust-Kamchatsky municipal district Oleg Bondarenko on Tuesday, April 11, 2023, shows volcanic ash covering the ground in Ust-Kamchatsky district after the Shiveluch volcano's eruption on the Kamchatka Peninsula in Russian far east. Shiveluch, one of Russia's most active volcanoes, erupted Tuesday, spewing clouds of ash 20 kilometers into the sky and covering broad areas with ash. Credit: The Head of the Ust-Kamchatsky municipal district Oleg Bondarenko via AP

Smoke and ash are visible during the the Shiveluch volcano's eruption on the Kamchatka Peninsula in Russia, Tuesday, April 11, 2023. Shiveluch, one of Russia's most active volcanoes, erupted Tuesday, spewing clouds of ash 20 kilometers into the sky and covering broad areas with ash. Credit: Alexander Ledyayev via AP

Steam and ash are visible during the Shiveluch volcano's eruption on the Kamchatka Peninsula in Russia, Tuesday, April 11, 2023. Shiveluch, one of Russia's most active volcanoes, erupted Tuesday, spewing clouds of ash 20 kilometers into the sky and covering broad areas in ash. Credit: Alexander Ledyayev via AP

This handout photo released by the Head of the Ust-Kamchatsky municipal district Oleg Bondarenko on Tuesday, April 11, 2023, shows volcanic ash covering the ground in Ust-Kamchatsky district after the Shiveluch volcano's eruption on the Kamchatka Peninsula in Russian far east. Shiveluch, one of Russia's most active volcanoes, erupted Tuesday, spewing clouds of ash 20 kilometers into the sky and covering broad areas with ash. Credit: The Head of the Ust-Kamchatsky municipal district Oleg Bondarenko via AP

This handout photo released by the Head of the Ust-Kamchatsky municipal district Oleg Bondarenko on Tuesday, April 11, 2023, shows volcanic ash covering the ground in Ust-Kamchatsky district after the Shiveluch volcano's eruption on the Kamchatka Peninsula in Russian far east. Shiveluch, one of Russia's most active volcanoes, erupted Tuesday, spewing clouds of ash 20 kilometers into the sky and covering broad areas with ash. Credit: The Head of the Ust-Kamchatsky municipal district Oleg Bondarenko via AP

This handout photo released by the Head of the Ust-Kamchatsky municipal district Oleg Bondarenko on Tuesday, April 11, 2023, shows volcanic ash covering the ground in Ust-Kamchatsky district after the Shiveluch volcano's eruption on the Kamchatka Peninsula in Russian far east. Shiveluch, one of Russia's most active volcanoes, erupted Tuesday, spewing clouds of ash 20 kilometers into the sky and covering broad areas with ash. Credit: The Head of the Ust-Kamchatsky municipal district Oleg Bondarenko via AP

Shiveluch has two parts, the 3,283-meter (10,771-foot) Old Shiveluch, and the smaller, highly active Young Shiveluch.

The Kamchatka Peninsula, which extends into the Pacific Ocean about 6,600 kilometers (4,000 miles) east of Moscow, is one of the world's most concentrated area of geothermal activity, with about 30 active volcanoes.

© 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.