April 5, 2023

Editors' notes

This article has been reviewed according to Science X's editorial process and policies. Editors have highlighted the following attributes while ensuring the content's credibility:

fact-checked

trusted source

proofread

Video: Repeat expansion disorders—how RNA may gum up the works

by Whitehead Institute for Biomedical Research

Video: Repeat expansion disorders: How RNA may gum up the works
Credit: Whitehead Institute for Biomedical Research

What happens when an RNA molecule contains too many repeats of the same short sequence of bases, or RNA building blocks?

Whitehead Institute Member Ankur Jain and graduate student Michael Das explore how such repeats may contribute to .

Credit: Whitehead Institute for Biomedical Research

Provided by Whitehead Institute for Biomedical Research

Citation: Video: Repeat expansion disorders—how RNA may gum up the works (2023, April 5) retrieved 5 April 2023 from https://phys.org/news/2023-04-video-expansion-disordershow-rna-gum.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Abnormal RNA gums up the works in brain cells, shows study
1 shares

Feedback to editors
Load comments (0)