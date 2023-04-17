April 17, 2023

Editors' notes

This article has been reviewed according to Science X's editorial process and policies. Editors have highlighted the following attributes while ensuring the content's credibility:

fact-checked

peer-reviewed publication

trusted source

proofread

Protein domain common to plants and animals plays role in COVID-19 infection

by Stephanie Seay, Oak Ridge National Laboratory

Protein domain common to plants and animals plays role in COVID-19 infection
ORNL scientists mutated amino acids in a receptor protein, shown in green, which diminished interaction with the SARS-CoV-2 virus spike protein, shown in red. Mutating the receptor protein hampered the virus’s ability to infect host cells. Credit: ORNL, U.S. Dept. of Energy

Oak Ridge National Laboratory scientists exploring bioenergy plant genetics have made a surprising discovery: a protein domain that could lead to new COVID-19 treatments.

Researchers found the same plasminogen-apple-nematode, or PAN, studied by ORNL in plants like poplar and willow is also present in the human NRP1 receptor protein. NRP1 is less studied than the ACE-2 receptor targeted by current COVID-19 treatments, but this research shows its promise as a future therapeutic target.

By mutating amino acids called in the PAN domain of NRP1, researchers disrupted the ability of the SARS-CoV-2 virus to use its spike protein to invade cells, as described in iScience. ORNL scientists have also linked PAN to the growth of cancerous tumors.

"This project provides more evidence that PAN is involved in host cell invasion," said ORNL's Wellington Muchero. "By pinpointing these , researchers could reduce viral interaction with host cells."

More information: Debjani Pal et al, Mutating novel interaction sites in NRP1 reduces SARS-CoV-2 spike protein internalization, iScience (2023). DOI: 10.1016/j.isci.2023.106274

Journal information: iScience

Provided by Oak Ridge National Laboratory

Citation: Protein domain common to plants and animals plays role in COVID-19 infection (2023, April 17) retrieved 17 April 2023 from https://phys.org/news/2023-04-protein-domain-common-animals-plays.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Scientists discover cancer trigger that could spur targeted drug therapies
1 shares

Feedback to editors
Load comments (0)