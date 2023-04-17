This article has been reviewed according to Science X's editorial process and policies . Editors have highlighted the following attributes while ensuring the content's credibility:

Distribution and frequency of aminoglycoside-resistant strains. The darker the color, the greater the quantity of reports. A) Both aminoglycoside-modifying enzymes (AME) genotypes and 16S rRNA methylase genotypes; B) AME genotypes; C) 16S rRNA methylase genotypes. Credit: Biosafety and Health (2023). DOI: 10.1016/j.bsheal.2023.01.001

Choosing the appropriate antibiotics to treat bacterial infections has grown more challenging because of the emergence of antibiotic-resistant bacteria. Aminoglycosides, as broad-spectrum antibiotics, are increasingly being used clinically; however, for most effective employment of aminoglycosides, a comprehensive understanding of aminoglycoside resistance genes' prevalence and dissemination is required.

Therefore, to better understand the global resistance status of aminoglycoside antibiotics and the prevalence of antibiotic-resistance genes (ARGs) in various bacterial species, a recent article published in Biosafety and Health gathers relevant data from multiple studies.

Two primary resistance mechanisms—aminoglycoside enzymatic modification and 16S rRNA methylation—were assessed, and the prevalence of the corresponding ARGs was described. The coexistence of aminoglycoside ARGs with other ARGs was also demonstrated, as was the relationship between aminoglycoside ARGs and resistant phenotypes.

The lack of effective therapeutic agents to combat resistant pathogens presents a real threat to public health. The combination of aminoglycosides with other antibiotics may provide a novel treatment strategy.

More information: Yuan Zhang et al, The prevalence and distribution of aminoglycoside resistance genes, Biosafety and Health (2023). DOI: 10.1016/j.bsheal.2023.01.001

