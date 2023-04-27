Two of the most massive touching stars ever found will eventually collide as black holes, finds study

This article has been reviewed according to Science X's editorial process and policies . Editors have highlighted the following attributes while ensuring the content's credibility:

The smaller, brighter, hotter star (left), which is 32 times the mass of our Sun, is currently losing mass to its bigger companion (right), which has 55 times the mass of our Sun. The stars are white and blue as they are so hot: 43,000 and 38,000 degrees Kelvin respectively. Credit: UCL / J. daSilva

Two massive touching stars in a neighboring galaxy are on course to become black holes that will eventually crash together, generating waves in the fabric of space-time, according to a new study by researchers at UCL (University College London) and the University of Potsdam.

The study, accepted for publication in the journal Astronomy & Astrophysics, looked at a known binary star (two stars orbiting around a mutual center of gravity), analyzing starlight obtained from a range of ground- and space-based telescopes.

The researchers found that the stars, located in a neighboring dwarf galaxy called the Small Magellanic Cloud, are in partial contact and swapping material with each other, with one star currently "feeding" off the other. They orbit each other every three days and are the most massive touching stars (known as contact binaries) yet observed.

Comparing the results of their observations with theoretical models of binary stars' evolution, they found that, in the best-fit model, the star that is currently being fed on will become a black hole and will feed on its companion star. The surviving star will become a black hole shortly after.

These black holes will form in only a couple of million years, but will then orbit each other for billions of years before colliding with such force that they will generate gravitational waves—ripples in the fabric of space-time—that could theoretically be detected with instruments on Earth.

Ph.D. student Matthew Rickard (UCL Physics & Astronomy), lead author of the study, said, "Thanks to gravitational wave detectors Virgo and LIGO, dozens of black hole mergers have been detected in the last few years. But so far we have yet to observe stars that are predicted to collapse into black holes of this size and merge in a time scale shorter than or even broadly comparable to the age of the universe."

"Our best-fit model suggests these stars will merge as black holes in 18 billion years. Finding stars on this evolutionary pathway so close to our Milky Way galaxy presents us with an excellent opportunity learn even more about how these black hole binaries form."

Co-author Daniel Pauli, a Ph.D. student at the University of Potsdam, said, "This binary star is the most massive contact binary observed so far. The smaller, brighter, hotter star, 32 times the mass of the Sun, is currently losing mass to its bigger companion, which has 55 times our Sun's mass."

The black holes that astronomers see merge today formed billions of years ago, when the universe had lower levels of iron and other heavier elements. The proportion of these heavy elements has increased as the universe has aged and this makes black hole mergers less likely. This is because stars with a higher proportion of heavier elements have stronger winds and they blow themselves apart sooner.

The well-studied Small Magellanic Cloud, about 210,000 light years from Earth, has by a quirk of nature about a seventh of the iron and other heavy metal abundances of our own Milky Way galaxy. In this respect it mimics conditions in the universe's distant past. But unlike older, more distant galaxies, it is close enough for astronomers to measure the properties of individual and binary stars.

In their study, the researchers measured different bands of light coming from the binary star (spectroscopic analysis), using data obtained over multiple periods of time by instruments on NASA's Hubble Space Telescope (HST) and the Multi Unit Spectroscopic Explorer (MUSE) on ESO's Very Large Telescope in Chile, among other telescopes, in wavelengths ranging from ultraviolet to optical to near infrared.

With this data, the team were able to calculate the radial velocity of the stars—that is, the movement they made towards or away from us—as well as their masses, brightness, temperature and orbits. They then matched these parameters with the best-fit evolutionary model.

Their spectroscopic analysis indicated that much of the outer envelope of the smaller star had been stripped away by its larger companion. They also observed the radius of both stars exceeded their Roche lobe—that is, the region around a star where material is gravitationally bound to that star—confirming that some of the smaller star's material is overflowing and transferring to the companion star.

Talking through the future evolution of the stars, Rickard explained, "The smaller star will become a black hole first, in as little as 700,000 years, either through a spectacular explosion called a supernova or it may be so massive as to collapse into a black hole with no outward explosion."

"They will be uneasy neighbors for around three million years before the first black hole starts accreting mass from its companion, taking revenge on its companion."

Pauli, who conducted the modeling work, added, "After only 200,000 years, an instant in astronomical terms, the companion star will collapse into a black hole as well. These two massive stars will continue to orbit each other, going round and round every few days for billions of years."

"Slowly they will lose this orbital energy through the emission of gravitational waves until they orbit each other every few seconds, finally merging together in 18 billion years with a huge release of energy through gravitational waves."

