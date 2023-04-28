Structural insight into process of gene regulation

This article has been reviewed according to Science X's editorial process and policies . Editors have highlighted the following attributes while ensuring the content's credibility:

DNA bending and short-range translocation by Mot1CTD. a) Close up of the cryo-EM density of the Mot1CTD residing DNA showing intercalation of a RecA2B phenylalanine (F1588, orange) into the minor groove. b) Example density and built in model of DNA widened at the concave site of TBP from the Mot1Δ50C:TBP:DNA reconstruction. c) Density and built in model of the DNA assigning the TATA-motif bound by TBP from the Mot1Δ50C:TBP:DNA reconstruction. d) Comparison of DNA paths between substrate recognition state (gray) and Mot1Δ50C:TBP:DNA posthydrolysis state (orange) by alignment via RecA1 (not visible). The same upstream cytosine (blue) is shifted upstream by one base pair in the Mot1Δ50C complex, indicated in the close up from the black square. Credit: Nature Structural & Molecular Biology (2023). DOI: 10.1038/s41594-023-00966-0

In the cell nucleus, numerous proteins bind to the DNA molecule in order to regulate the activity of certain genes. One of these is the TATA-box binding protein (TBP), which binds to a specific DNA sequence and constitutes an initial signal for the reading of DNA. Incorrectly bound TBP is removed from the DNA by a special enzyme called Mot1 and "recycled." This enzyme belongs to a large family of molecular machines, the so-called Swi2/Snf2 remodelers, which use the energy from ATP to break protein-DNA bonds.

Scientists led by Professor Karl-Peter Hopfner, Director of the Gene Center Munich at LMU, have now worked out a detailed account of this heretofore imprecisely understood displacement process. Using cryogenic electron microscopy, the researchers generated various "snapshots" of the remodeling reaction.

This allowed them to visualize structural details of the TBP displacement process in 3D structural models. In one or more passes, Mot1 grips DNA situated close to TBP and bends and twists it until the TBP is displaced while also preventing any rebinding to the DNA. The research is published in the journal Nature Structural & Molecular Biology.

This process shows the varied workings of the Swi2/Snf2 remodeler family: all members have the same motor, but use it differently, whether it is to repackage DNA or—as in the case of Mot1—to completely detach proteins from DNA. In the future, the researchers want to apply the acquired knowledge also to more complex Swi2/Snf2 molecular machines, which play a role in processes such as carcinogenesis or the development of neurons.

More information: Stephan Woike et al, Structural basis for TBP displacement from TATA box DNA by the Swi2/Snf2 ATPase Mot1, Nature Structural & Molecular Biology (2023). DOI: 10.1038/s41594-023-00966-0 Journal information: Nature Structural & Molecular Biology