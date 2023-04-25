April 25, 2023

Editors' notes

This article has been reviewed according to Science X's editorial process and policies. Editors have highlighted the following attributes while ensuring the content's credibility:

fact-checked

trusted source

proofread

Hubble spotlights barred spiral galaxy UGC 678

by NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center

Hubble spotlights barred spiral galaxy UGC 678
Credit: ESA/Hubble & NASA, C. Kilpatrick, R.J. Foley

The barred spiral galaxy UGC 678 takes center stage in this image from the NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope. The spectacular galaxy lies around 260 million light-years from Earth in the constellation Pisces and is almost face on, allowing its lazily winding spiral arms to stretch across this image. In the foreground, a smaller edge-on galaxy seems to bisect the upper portion of UGC 678.

Barred spiral galaxies have a bar-shaped structure of stars that extends from opposite sides of the galaxy's central bulge. Bars form in spiral galaxies when the orbits of stars near the galaxy's heart become unstable and stretched out. As their orbits lengthen, they create a bar.

The bar grows as their captures more and more . UGC 678's bar is faint. It is visible as a diagonal group of stars that stretches from the lower left (7 o'clock) to the upper right (1 o'clock) of the galaxy's core.

Provided by NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center

Citation: Hubble spotlights barred spiral galaxy UGC 678 (2023, April 25) retrieved 25 April 2023 from https://phys.org/news/2023-04-hubble-spotlights-barred-spiral-galaxy.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Magnificent spiral galaxy is being stretched by passing neighbor
0 shares

Feedback to editors
Load comments (0)