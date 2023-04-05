Hiring more women is good for business and communities, study of UAE firms finds

This article has been reviewed according to Science X's editorial process and policies . Editors have highlighted the following attributes while ensuring the content's credibility:

The moderating role of gender diversity. Credit: Journal of Product Innovation Management (2023). DOI: 10.1111/jpim.12661

Focusing on small and medium-sized firms from emerging markets (ESMEs), researchers found that gender-diverse senior management teams are more likely to deliver value and innovation that contribute towards the United Nation's Grand Challenges. The research team analyzed 228 survey responses from ESMEs from the United Arab Emirates.

Professor Taz Rajwani, co-author of the study and Head of the Department of Strategy and International Business at the University of Surrey, said, "We found that firms that valued gender diversity by employing women in some of their most senior roles were more able to respond to the ever-changing economic environment and made valuable contributions to the UN's Sustainable Development Goals."

"This is yet more evidence that having women as part of a company's senior management team is not only morally the right thing to do, but it is good for business and wider communities."

'Grand Challenges' focus on the ways in which cross-disciplinary research can address the objectives laid out in the United Nation's Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). The Grand Challenges strands include Global Health, Sustainable Cities, Cultural Understanding, Human Well-being, Transformative Technology and Justice and Equality.

The findings are published in the Journal of Product Innovation Management.

More information: Nadia Zahoor et al, Grand challenges and emerging market small and medium enterprises : The role of strategic agility and gender diversity, Journal of Product Innovation Management (2023). DOI: 10.1111/jpim.12661