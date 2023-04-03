April 3, 2023

Editors' notes

This article has been reviewed according to Science X's editorial process and policies. Editors have highlighted the following attributes while ensuring the content's credibility:

fact-checked

peer-reviewed publication

trusted source

proofread

DELLA proteins could hold key to the next Green Revolution

by University of Birmingham

DELLA proteins could hold key to the next Green Revolution
Capacity of interaction of DELLAs from different plant lineages. Credit: Nature Plants (2023). DOI: 10.1038/s41477-023-01372-6

A family of 'promiscuous' proteins found in all land plants is responsible for many different plant functions, despite remaining relatively unchanged for over 450 million years.

New findings, published in Nature Plants and New Phytologist reveal new knowledge about how DELLA proteins regulate how much a plant grows, when germination occurs and how plants deals with threats such as drought and disease. The key is not in DELLA proteins' ability to mutate over time, but instead in their ability to interact with dozens of different transcription factors, the proteins responsible for decoding DNA.

Understanding the mechanisms which underpin the functions of DELLA proteins can help crop scientists design new plant proteins to produce crops with better resilience and higher yields, similar to the selective breeding technologies that started the Green Revolution in the 1960s. Many of the original Green Revolution breeding strains themselves possessed DELLA proteins with altered function.

The studies were carried out by scientists at the Institute of Molecular and Cellular Biology of Plants (IBMCP), in Spain, and the School of Biosciences at the University of Birmingham, in the UK. Dr. Juliet Coates, of the University of Birmingham, said, "By understanding how the activity of these proteins changed over time, we can understand more about how it might be possible to tweak and engineer plants that are better adapted to our changing environment."

To find out how DELLA proteins changed over the 450 million years since plants first appeared on land, the researchers studied the mosses and liverworts, which are the plants likely to most closely resemble those early pioneering species.

Scientists already know that DELLA proteins in modern flowering plants are regulated by a plant hormone called gibberellin, which changes the levels of DELLAs in response to environmental conditions.

In the new studies they were able to show that, rather than having only simple interactions, the DELLA proteins' range was just as complicated in early plants, but also different from the interactions studied in detail in modern such as wheat or rice. Moreover, these interactions were available whether or not the gibberellin hormone was present. They were also able to identify a core set of interactions, relating to defense and responses to , that were common to all DELLA proteins.

Co-author, Dr. Miguel Ángel Blázquez, of the IBMCP, said, "A very important area of work in gibberellin biotechnology is trying to obtain varieties or that allow us to achieve the desired goals without the side effects. Understanding how DELLA proteins have evolved in nature over millions of years helps us to design new strategies to generate new DELLA variants with the desired functions."

More information: Asier Briones-Moreno et al, DELLA functions evolved by rewiring of associated transcriptional networks, Nature Plants (2023). DOI: 10.1038/s41477-023-01372-6

Alexandros Phokas et al, DELLA proteins regulate spore germination and reproductive development in Physcomitrium patens, New Phytologist (2023). DOI: 10.1111/nph.18756

Journal information: New Phytologist , Nature Plants

Provided by University of Birmingham

Citation: DELLA proteins could hold key to the next Green Revolution (2023, April 3) retrieved 3 April 2023 from https://phys.org/news/2023-04-della-proteins-key-green-revolution.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

A way to get green revolution crops to be productive without needing so much nitrogen
5 shares

Feedback to editors
Load comments (0)