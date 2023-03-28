March 28, 2023

Editors' notes

This article has been reviewed according to Science X's editorial process and policies. Editors have highlighted the following attributes while ensuring the content's credibility:

fact-checked

peer-reviewed publication

trusted source

proofread

A wise tool for modifying microbes

by Oak Ridge National Laboratory

Story tip: A wise tool for modifying microbes
ORNL's Adam Guss began adapting the SAGE gene editing tool to modify microbes in graduate school. Today, SAGE is rapidly accelerating the design of custom microbes for a variety of applications. Credit: Carlos Jones/ORNL, U.S. Dept. of Energy

A DNA editing tool adapted by Oak Ridge National Laboratory scientists makes engineering microbes for everything from bioenergy production to plastics recycling easier and faster.

The Serine recombinase-Assisted Genome Engineering, or SAGE system, lets scientists quickly insert and test new DNA designs in a variety of microorganisms. Engineered hold promise for making biofuels, recycling mixed plastics, aiding soil carbon storage and treating health disorders. The research is published in the journal Science Advances.

"SAGE works in virtually all microorganisms, revolutionizing what we're able to do with microbes," said ORNL's Adam Guss. Microbes were modified in a few days with SAGE, compared with a tailoring process that can take weeks using existing methods.

SAGE can advance fundamental biology as well as bioengineering, Guss said. "As a national lab, enabling science everywhere is part of our mission. SAGE is a tool that can speed the work of industry and in their own organisms of interest."

More information: Joshua R. Elmore et al, High-throughput genetic engineering of nonmodel and undomesticated bacteria via iterative site-specific genome integration, Science Advances (2023). DOI: 10.1126/sciadv.ade1285

Journal information: Science Advances

Provided by Oak Ridge National Laboratory

Citation: A wise tool for modifying microbes (2023, March 28) retrieved 28 March 2023 from https://phys.org/news/2023-03-wise-tool-microbes.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

WHO says medium-risk adults don't need extra COVID jabs
0 shares

Feedback to editors
Load comments (0)