Social bird species may be less competitive

Bird species differ in winter sociality and competitive dominance. (a) Example of observed group sizes (daily averages ± s.e.) for seven bird species during winter 2017–2018, with species identity indicated by the line type. These species were chosen for visualization purposes to represent a wide range of avian families. (b) Phylogeny of 68 focal bird species with species-average group size shown by the size and color of the outer bars. Note that the color gradient throughout this figure follows the legend shown in (b). (c) Species-average group size in relation to descriptions from natural history accounts. Horizontal lines indicate medians. (d) Competitive network illustrating dominance interactions among a subset of common species, chosen for visualization purposes, with at least 2000 displacement interactions. Each row represents a species, and the thickness of gray connecting lines indicates the frequency of competitive interactions. Horizontal connections represent competitive interactions with conspecifics. Species nodes are ordered vertically (top to bottom) from the most to least dominant and colored by average group size. Credit: Proceedings of the Royal Society B: Biological Sciences (2023). DOI: 10.1098/rspb.2022.1894

Using Cornell Lab of Ornithology data, a new study finds that birds that have evolved to be more social are less likely to kick other birds off a bird feeder or a perch.

Spend any time watching backyard bird feeders and it becomes clear that some species are more "dominant" than others. They evict other birds from a feeder or perch, usually based on their body size. Scientists wanted to learn if birds that have evolved to be more social have also evolved to be less aggressive.

"We found that species' sociality was inversely related to dominance," said lead author Ilias Berberi from Carleton University in Ottawa, Canada. "Using data collected from thousands of birdwatching volunteers, we measured the sociality of different species based on their typical group size when seen at bird feeders. Though some species are often found in groups, other tend to be loners. When we examined their dominance interactions, we found that more social species are weaker competitors. Overall, the more social bird species are less likely to evict competing species from the feeders."

But there's strength in numbers in the bird world, too. Despite a possibly lower level of competitiveness, social species, such as the house finch, American goldfinch or pine siskin, gain the upper hand (or wing) if members of their own species are with them. When present in groups, they're more likely to displace less social birds, such as the Northern Mockingbird or Red-bellied Woodpecker.

The study is based upon 55,000 competitive interactions among 68 common species at backyard feeders. The data was collected through Project FeederWatch, a long-running Cornell Lab of Ornithology project that uses data collected by citizen scientists to monitor feeder birds from November through April each year. FeederWatch is also run concurrently by Birds Canada.

"Being a social species certainly has its advantages," said co-author Eliot Miller, a postdoctoral researcher at the Cornell Lab. "Social species appear to have a better defense against predators and may benefit from increased foraging efficiency."

But even though social species have fewer competitive interactions with other species, the study found they tended to compete more among themselves.

The work is published in the journal Proceedings of the Royal Society B: Biological Sciences.

More information: Ilias Berberi et al, The effect of sociality on competitive interactions among birds, Proceedings of the Royal Society B: Biological Sciences (2023). DOI: 10.1098/rspb.2022.1894